AQUIRE has released the first trailer for CARDS RPG: The Misty Battlefieldwhich will arrive worldwide during 2024. Thanks to the video, which you will find at the end of the article, we will be able to see in action the title that combines mechanics from Strategic RPG to a Card-based roguelike combat system.

But that is not all. The company has in fact confirmed that in addition to the launch on PCthe title will also be released on PlayStation 5 And Nintendo Switch. He also revealed some details about the plot, here they are:

“On that day, a black Dragon he descended on the kingdom, and in the blink of an eye he destroyed everything.

The 100 Year War… This was the name given to the battle between the 17 nations.

It seemed like an endless war, but the appearance of the dragon changed everything. Era a chimera created by a dragon who had no interest in human wars. The nation of Fahftania he is creating a weapon that is not yet complete, and they cannot do so without immense sacrifice. However, the nation has joined forces with the Hellmuth Brigade to sacrifice over 1000 of its citizens and thus create the greatest chimera seen in history. After acquiring this power, no one would be able to defeat them again.

Seth Ardena member of the Clausewitz Battalion he discovered that Fahftania is creating chimera in order to conquer the world. Upon hearing of this discovery, Capt Vel Dina she is horrified by these inhumane experiments. To put an end to all this, the battalion will decide to clash with the nation…”

The title will have dubbing in both Japanese and English. The company has revealed the first voice actors, among which we find:

Captain Vel Dina – voiced by: Lyn Inaizumi

– voiced by: Lyn Inaizumi Swordsman Leon Haith – voiced by: Takeo Otsuka

– voiced by: Takeo Otsuka Heavy Infantryman Alex Galleon – voiced by: Hiroyuki Yasumoto

– voiced by: Hiroyuki Yasumoto Archer Lily Maple – voiced by: Chiwa Saitou

– voiced by: Chiwa Saitou Scout Seth Arden – voiced by: Atsumi Tanezaki

– voiced by: Atsumi Tanezaki Cavalry Erik Tombstone – voiced by: Yuuichirou Umehara

– voiced by: Yuuichirou Umehara Thief Jade Shadowclaw – voiced by: Nobuhiko Okamoto

– voiced by: Nobuhiko Okamoto Wizard Ann Clausen – voiced by: Karin Takahashi

We leave you now with the first trailer for CARDS RPG: The Misty Battlefieldwishing you a good viewing as always!

CARDS RPG: The Misty Battlefield – Trailer

Source: AQUIRE Street Gematsu