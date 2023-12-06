BUY announced that on Steam the demo is available for a limited time CARDS RPG: The Misty Battlefield, Roguelike strategy RPG coming out in 2024. The demo, available until December 16thallows us to play up to the fourth stage and allows us to enjoy a preview of the opening accompanied by the song by Noriyuki Watanabe.

CARDS RPG: The Misty Battlefield will be available on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC over the next year. The physical edition is currently only available in Japan and pre-orders will be available from January.

Source: BUY Street Gematsu