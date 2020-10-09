The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, unveiled a new classification of departments according to the intensity of the epidemic.

A new map to follow the evolution of the epidemic, in metropolitan areas and French departments. Since September 23, Olivier Véran, Minister of Health, has presented new thresholds to assess the intensity of the epidemic locally. A map updated every week, as the epidemic indicators evolve.

While we already knew the vigilance or alert threshold, the ministry established new criteria to place certain departments or cities in heightened alert, maximum alert, or worse, in a state of health emergency. A classification different from that of “zones of active circulation of the virus”, the list of which is defined by decree. Here is our map to view the alert level for your department.

Three alert thresholds

The alert threshold is exceeded when the incidence rate exceeds 50 new cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants in a department. The enhanced alert is triggered if this rate exceeds 150 per 100,000 inhabitants, and if the incidence rate among the elderly is also above 50 per 100,000. This threshold currently concerns eight metropolitan areas. (Montpellier, Bordeaux, Rennes, Rouen, Dijon, Clermont-Ferrand, Toulouse and Nice).

Worse, the maximum alert threshold is reached when three conditions are met: the department’s incidence rate exceeds 250 per 100,000 inhabitants; the incidence rate in the elderly exceeds 100 per 100,000; the proportion of patients positive for Covid-19 in the intensive care units of the defined area reaches more than 30%. This threshold is exceeded in five departments (Guadeloupe, Paris and its inner suburbs) and in five metropolises (Aix-Marseille, Lyon, Grenoble, Saint-Etienne and Lille). The threshold for a health emergency does not concern any French department for the moment.

To find out if your department is likely to move from one threshold to another, franceinfo has produced maps of two of these indicators, making it possible to monitor the evolution of the epidemic locally.

The incidence rate by department

One of the key criteria is therefore the incidence rate observed in each department: it is the number of confirmed cases over the past week, compared to the number of inhabitants. Even if this indicator should be taken with a grain of salt, because it is closely linked to the screening policy, it makes it possible to monitor the dynamics of the epidemic.

The incidence rate in the elderly

To more precisely observe the dynamics of the epidemic, the health authorities are also scrutinizing the incidence rate in the elderly, who are more at risk. Here is the incidence rate for people over 60 for each department.

Share of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units

The last criterion therefore concerns the share occupied by patients affected by Covid-19 in intensive care. If this proportion exceeds 30% region-wide, the department is likely to move into a maximum alert zone, as was the case in Marseille or Guadeloupe at the end of September.

According to the latest data available, France had 5,080 intensive care beds as of December 31, 2019. With, moreover, more or less well supplied departments, as we mentioned in this article. To calculate the occupancy rate of the intensive care units, we have therefore reported the number of Covid-19 patients in shifts, by department, to the places available. This map shows the occupancy rates by region.