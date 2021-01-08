Marta Cardona faces a very special match in Zubieta. The Real Madrid footballer returns to what has been her home until last season and where she stood out as a star of this League. “I know Real Sociedad and it is a team that plays football very well. They keep possession a lot and it will be a difficult and beautiful match to see who disputes possession, “says Zaragoza’s team in the run-up to their reunion with the Txuri-Urdin team.

The right end faces his return to San Sebastián in a great moment with Real Madrid, With which he already has five goals and five assists after scoring in last day’s 2-0 win against Madrid CFF. But, the weight of the Aragonese in the Madrid squad is not only measured in targets and goal passes.

At 25, Cardona is one of the safest values ​​in the white attack. Her great overflow and speed make her a very unbalanced player for Real Madrid. “It is increasingly difficult to play against La Liga teams and especially at home. And more against Real Sociedad, which is one of the teams that fights for the Champions League positions and is qualified for it. They will be one of our direct rivals “, indicates the Zaragoza.

The Madrid attacker, who was very excited after the snowfall in the capital, affirms that “You have to continue with the dynamics of until now, maintain our game and, above all, get the three points that are very important”. Real Madrid are looking for the third consecutive victory in San Sebastián. A triumph that will be necessary to continue staying in the second position of the First Class standings.

As for the snow, which left funny images of the players of the Madrid team during training in Valdebebas, Cardona said: “I’m like a little glass of snow, but very, very beautiful. We are all very excited as little girls because it was a long time since many of us had not seen the snow. Training in snow is a luxury. For me it is very nice. It reminds me of childhood.