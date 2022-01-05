Thursday, January 6, 2022
Cardona, with one foot in Racing de Avellaneda

by admin
January 5, 2022
in Sports
Edwin cardona

Edwin Cardona, Boca Juniors player.

Edwin Cardona, Boca Juniors player.

The steering wheel approaches the Argentine team, in the middle of versions about the National option.

Edwin cardona is close to closing its way to Racing of Argentina, after the Avellaneda club reached an agreement with Tijuana of Mexico for 50% of his pass, for 3.3 million dollars.

(It may interest you: James and Al Rayyan, very close to relegation)

The Colombian footballer has just finished his second loan in Boca from Mexico, although the xeneize club dispensed with the possibility of paying the $ 5 million purchase option that the Xolos included in their contract.

There has been talk of a possible interest from Atlético Nacional and the idea that the player would have of returning to the green team, which for now seems stagnant.

All almost ready

(Also read: Lukaku receives forgiveness from Chelsea and returns to the team)

From Argentina they insist that everything is aimed at Cardona continuing his career in the team known as the Academy.

In fact, it is said that Cardona would soon meet with Fernando Gago, current Racing coach, with whom he shared a squad in 2017/18.

Now, it remains to define and know the decision of Edwin Cardona, who is very interested in returning to Colombia, everything will depend on the decision of him and Xolos, at the time of hearing an offer from Atlético Nacional.

SPORTS AND WRITING FUTBOLRED

.
