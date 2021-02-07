His impressive goal in the final of the Maradona Cup against Banfield or his absence in Brazil against Santos for the Libertadores. Edwin Cardona was the protagonist of the sports closing of the 2020 season for Boca, although it was developed in the official soccer portion that was played in January. Holder and figure. Substitute and absent. What will become of the coffee grower for this new start? Will it be the undisputed title piece to generate football for Miguel Ángel Russo? Or will he become that “player 12” as happened at the time with Juanfer Quintero on the River side?

The first signal was thrown by the DT. In the week of soccer rehearsals but also in the friendly game with Talleres en la Bombonera. In both, Cardona appeared as the headline. Although in different positions. In the work at Casa Amarilla he moved as a liaison, leaning on the left but also as an interior starting from the midfield. Before Talleres, it was the second point that accompanied Mauro Zárate, that nine that seems to start the semester as the headline in the coach’s idea. The initial conclusion: Cardona always played. With or without Tevez in eleven. With Salvio and Villa or without them. A message from the bank, at least to start reversing the year.

Edwin Cardona detaches himself from the ball during the friendly between Boca and Talleres in La Bombonera. (Photo: Twitter @BocaJrsOficial)

In the Russo cycle, Cardona started 12 games (He had 20 participations) and scored 4 goals. Double against Newell’s, goal and victory against Independiente in Avellaneda and the missile of the final with Banfield. Without complaints about his absence in the clash against Santos, even the Colombian explained that the game did not appear for admission. He not only respected the DT’s decision: he backed it. Something different from what happened when he had to be left out in the Barros Schelotto cycle, back in 2018.

“Since I arrived I have enjoyed every moment and will continue to do so. I dreamed of returning to Boca, because it was a new possibility for me. Here you face tough teams every weekend and being two-time champion is something very nice, I arrived and contributed my grain of sand, “Cardona said days ago in a special about the champion team on TNT Sports. With the usual friendly tone but also clear to what is coming, he affirmed that “in the squad there are soccer players like Villa, Toto (Salvio), Carlitos (Tevez), Mauro (Zárate) … the competition is healthy, we have the rivalry of knowing that two or three of all play we and that is what we work for. “He seems aware that the fight for a place will also be complex for this 2021. That is why he will have to hold on to every opportunity, with an addition: the Copa Libertadores will only begin to be played in April, so everything this local tournament will be a test bed for Russo to secure a starting eleven.

Cardona contributed 4 goals in the Maradona Cup. (Photo: EFE).

The Colombian also has a goal in his head: to achieve take hold so that Boca ends up convincing itself that it should buy its pass. His loan ends in December 2021 and his file is part of Tijuana de México, which also takes care of half of his salary. For this reason, now Cardona must play to earn himself to remain in the club. The year, at least, started as a starter.