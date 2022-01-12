Thursday, January 13, 2022
Cardona is already in Racing, but is isolated by positive of covid-19

January 12, 2022
Edwin cardona

Edwin cardona

Photo:

Twitter / @LautaroSalucho

It is the great bet of DT Fernando Gago.

The fans of ‘the academy’ will have to wait a little longer for the officialization of the Colombian Edwin cardona as a new player of Racing, taking into account that he had to be isolated for testing positive for covid 19, carried out in the last hours.

We invite you to read: Harold Santiago Mosquera, al Cali: the entire bag of La Liga players

Although the Colombian had a negative PCR upon entering the gaucho country, everything seems to indicate that the flyer had close contact with an infected person and for this reason had to preventively isolate himself, but after the test his contagion was reported.

In this way, Racing fans will have to wait a few more days to see the Colombian dressed in light blue colors and put themselves under the command of coach Fernando Gago.

