Cardona is already in Racing, but is isolated by positive of covid-19

Edwin cardona
Twitter / @LautaroSalucho
It is the great bet of DT Fernando Gago.
January 12, 2022, 02:29 PM
The fans of ‘the academy’ will have to wait a little longer for the officialization of the Colombian Edwin cardona as a new player of Racing, taking into account that he had to be isolated for testing positive for covid 19, carried out in the last hours.
Although the Colombian had a negative PCR upon entering the gaucho country, everything seems to indicate that the flyer had close contact with an infected person and for this reason had to preventively isolate himself, but after the test his contagion was reported.
MEDICAL PART
It is reported that Edwin Cardona, recently incorporated to the institution, was tested for having been close contact of a case of coronavirus and the result of the analysis yielded a positive result.
The footballer will remain isolated until he is discharged. pic.twitter.com/60pe3hYLOS
– Racing Club (@RacingClub) January 12, 2022
In this way, Racing fans will have to wait a few more days to see the Colombian dressed in light blue colors and put themselves under the command of coach Fernando Gago.
FUTBOLRED
January 12, 2022, 02:29 PM
