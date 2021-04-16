Joan Cardona has managed to finish the Finn class European championship with good feelings. The Spaniard has come back this Friday, the final day, from eighth to fourth place and, in addition, has been proclaimed U23 champion. His progression has been positive this Friday and he has signed a fourth place in the first round and a 16th in the second. In the general classification, Cardona has remained 51 points behind the champion, the Hungarian Zsombor Berecz.

Spain failed to finish on the European podium, but the windy conditions have caused Cardona to accumulate problems. The changes in the direction and intensity of the wind from Wednesday took their toll because, after four rounds, Cardona managed to lead the European Championship. In the end he finished fourth and despite this, the feelings allow us to be optimistic. The focus is on the appointment in Porto in three weeks, with the Finn World Cup. This will be the last chance to qualify Spain in the Finn class for the Tokyo Olympics. Apart from Cardona, his partner in the ESP Sailing Team, Alejandro Muscat, finished 16th.

Finn’s European Cto final classification. – 10 tests

1.- HUN Zsombor Berecz: 4-5-8- (10) -6-7-1-1-1-5- (DNC50) = 47 pts

2.- GBR Giles Scott: 5- (37) -11-5-12-1-7-2-14-13 = 70 pts

3.- SUI Nils Theuninck: 21- (25) -2-2-14-4-18-1 = 75 pts

4.- ESP Joan Cardona: 15-4 -1-1- (BFD 50) -17-23-17-4-16 = 98 pts

16.- ESP Alejandro Muscat: 24- (26) -22-25-16-15-5-12-10-23 = 151 pts

25.- Pablo Guitián: 45-11-24- (RET 50) -14-20-13-13-16-25 = 180 pts

40.- Antonio Parra: 30-35-45-39-44-43-44- (46) -13-29 = 322 pts

47.- Gerardo Seelinger: 47-47-47-47-45-47-47- (49) -38-31 = 396 pts