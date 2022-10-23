Life imprisonment for Tony Essobti Badre and Valentina Casa, accused of the murder of Giuseppe Dorice and the attempted murder of his little sister Noemi

The II Section of the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Naples confirmed the life sentence for Tony Essobti Badre and for Valentina House. The woman, during the first trial, was sentenced to only 6 years in prison.

Both are accused of the baby’s death Giuseppe Dorice, the child who lost his life in Cardito in 2019, following the beating of his stepfather Tony. At home with him, there was also his little sister Noemi, who was admitted dying to hospital. It was the little she who said that it was “dad Tony” who hit them first with his bare hands and then “with the broomstick but without a broom” because he had blamed them for having broke the bed.

Valentina Casa, that day, did not stop her partner from venting his anger on her baby e did not promptly alert the health workers.

Animals also protect their children.

The woman is stood watching, while the companion broke the lives of his children. Little Noemi was saved by a miracle.

Tony Essobti Badre has confessed his actions and explained that he “never saw us again”, he had used drugs. He wrote an apology letter to the judge, explaining that he never wanted to break his stepson’s life.

Judge, I apologize for the time I am making you waste, but I wish you could help me understand why I received such harsh treatment. I have always admitted my responsibilities. I don’t know what went into my brain. It was dark. I didn’t want Joseph’s death.

Giuseppe Dorice could not have been saved

Poor Giuseppe Dorice was beaten so violently that the coroner ruled that even if help arrived in the house immediately, no one could have saved him. He had suffered too severe brain injuries.

On appeal, Tony Essobti Badre and Valentina Casa were sentenced to life imprisonment.