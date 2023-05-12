(Adnkronos) – Siprec – Italian Society for Cardiovascular Prevention has promoted the presentation of the Third Italian Day for Cardiovascular Prevention at the Ministry of Health, with the aim of increasing awareness of the incidence of cardiovascular diseases in the lives of individuals and in the whole community and to raise awareness of the importance of prevention. On the sidelines of the meeting, Maria Rosaria Squeo, head of the Olympic area of ​​the Institute of Medicine and Science of Sport Coni in Rome, also spoke.

#Cardiovascular #prevention #Squeo #Fundamental #physical #activity #fight #countless #diseases