(Adnkronos) – Monica Priore, a swimmer suffering from type 1 diabetes, who swam across the Strait of Messina in 2007, spoke on the sidelines of the presentation of the Third Italian Day for Cardiovascular Prevention, promoted by Siprec – the Italian Society for Cardiovascular Prevention, held at the Ministry of Health. On this occasion, the Siprec Document entitled: “The contribution of Cardiovascular Prevention interventions to the sustainability of the Health System in Italy” was presented.

