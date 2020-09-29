Your heart is healthy in two ways and mainly weak in only two ways. Healthy cardiovascular health requires that you keep your heart strong, physically as well as emotionally. Because either of these two weaknesses is enough to make your heart sick.

This is how this weakness is removed

-You need to be mentally strong to get rid of emotional weakness. Yoga and meditation will help you a lot in this work.

-Therefore, to keep the heart strong through physical and functional methods, you need to include certain things in your food. So that there is no accumulation of fat in your veins and your heart’s pumping power remains constant.

These 5 things are important to eat

-The heartbeat of those people is in a rhythm, who eat these foods regularly. We are not only saying this, but you will also say it yourself, when you look at the physical and mental fitness of the people who eat such food.

What to eat to keep your heart healthy?

– People who consume boiled vegetables in their diet, excess fat does not accumulate on their body. Also, their digestive system also works very well. Because of this, their blood vessels are very clean and healthy.

Eating curd also benefits

Eating curd with food or snacks in the summer season and in the afternoon in winter season is very beneficial. Yogurt works to nourish the veins of your body from inside. Also makes your inner and outer skin supple.

Healthy bacteria found in the body work to nourish and increase the number of good bacteria present in your intestines. This digests your eaten food well and gives the body the right amount of nutrition. This keeps the blood flow in the body correct and reduces the risk of heart attack.

Eat fruits and dry fruits for heart health

The effect of eating dry fruits on the heart

– For your cardiovascular health, the consumption of nuts or dry fruits is very important. Soaked almonds are helpful in keeping your heart health right. Along with this, eating cashews, raisins, walnuts, apricots etc. keeps the heart very healthy.

Dairy products

-Dairy products i.e. milk, ghee, cheese and buttermilk are all necessary to maintain the functioning of our heart. Consumption of ghee is generally considered harmful to heart health. But this does not apply to pure desi ghee of cow.

According to Ayurveda, eating desi ghee of cow provides all the necessary nutrients to the body. The heart has a lower risk of stroke and attack. Cow ghee is not stored in your nerves. Being rather digestible, it serves to nourish the inner and outer skin of the body.



Pomegranate, Beet Apple and Pineapple

– Consumption of fruits is also very important for heart health. You should use fruits in your daily life, which work to increase the amount of blood in the body and reduce harmful free radicals.

For this, you should consume pomegranate, beet, apple and pineapple every day. These four fruits act as a tonic for your heart health.

