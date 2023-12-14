The cardiovascular diseases they are the leading cause of death in the world according to the Global Burden of Disease study, with 18.6 million annual deaths in 2019, of which approximately 7.9 attributable to diet. This means that diet plays an important role in the development and progression of these diseases.

The modern lifestyle of Western societies has led to specific eating habits such as eating late dinner or skipping breakfast which however do not help reduce the incidence of cardiovascular diseases. In addition to light, the daily cycle of food intake (meals, snacks, etc.) alternating with periods of fasting synchronizes the peripheral clocks, or circadian rhythms, of the various organs of the body, thus influencing cardiometabolic functions such as the regulation of blood pressure. .

Chrononutrition is emerging as an important new field for understanding the relationship between the timing of food intake, circadian rhythms and health.

In a new study, scientists used data from 103,389 participants in the NutriNet-Santé cohort (79% of whom were women, with an average age of 42 years) to study associations between food intake patterns and cardiovascular disease. To reduce the risk of possible bias, the researchers took into account a large number of confounding factors, in particular sociodemographic factors (age, gender, family situation, etc.), nutritional quality of the diet, lifestyle and sleep cycle.

The results of research were published on Nature Communications.

Cardiovascular diseases: does it matter what time you eat?

The study results show that eating a first meal later in the day (for example skipping breakfast) is associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, with a 6% increase in risk for every hour of delay. For example, a person who eats for the first time at 9 am is 6% more likely to develop cardiovascular disease than someone who eats at 8 am.

As for the last meal of the day, eating late (after 9pm) is associated with a 28% increased risk of cerebrovascular disease such as stroke compared to eating before 8pm, especially in women. Finally, a longer duration of overnight fasting – the time between the last meal of the day and the first meal of the next day – is associated with a reduced risk of cerebrovascular disease, supporting the idea of ​​consuming the first and last first. last meal. in the day.

These results, which will need to be replicated in other cohorts and through further scientific studies with different designs, highlight a potential role of meal timing in the prevention of cardiovascular disease. They suggest that adopting the habit of eating the first and last meals first with a longer period of overnight fasting could help prevent the risk of cardiovascular disease.