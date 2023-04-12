Almost 200 thousand people with cardiovascular pathologies due to incorrect adherence to treatment they lose their lives every year in Europe. For this reason, on the occasion of the National Day of Therapeutic Adherence which is celebrated today, the Servier Group in Italy, in collaboration with Conacuore and the Italian Heart Foundation, launches “All for one – Sticking is a team game”, the new information and awareness campaign on the importance of therapeutic adherence in chronic cardiovascular diseases. “All for one” – reads a note – is a football reality show made with the Italian jazz national team and with the participation of Caroline Morace, soccer champion and former coach of the Italian women’s national soccer team. Through the typical dynamics of athletic training and competition between competing teams, the reality show provides the opportunity to talk about adherence to therapy through 6 episodes dedicated to specific topics.

“Teamwork in adherence to therapy is essential – says Giuseppe Ciancamerla, president of Conacuore (National coordination of heart associations) – and the contribution of each member of the team can make the difference. For this reason we enthusiastically accepted to collaborate in the realization of ‘All for one’, which through the parallelism between football and health tells faithfully but lightly how to correctly follow a therapy “.

During the 6 episodes – the note details – published weekly on the website www.alcuoredelladerede.it/tutti-per-uno and on the social channels Facebook and Instagram of Al cuore dell’ adherence, it will be possible to follow the training sessions of the Italian national jazz team and learn more , in an ironic key, fundamental themes in order to reach the set objective, both in therapeutic adherence and in football: commitment and constancy, effective communication between all the subjects involved, trust in the one who gives the directives, teamwork necessary for the success of the challenge, support of those who support and cheer.

“As in football, training makes it possible to achieve unimaginable results, in treatments, therapeutic adherence can significantly improve the effectiveness of the drug and therefore the benefits for the patient – underlines Stefano Carugo, director of Cardiology at the Milan Polyclinic -. The patient adheres to the therapy if he exactly follows the doctor’s recommendations regarding doses, times and frequency of drug intake for the entire duration of the treatment. The causes of poor adherence are many: lack of awareness of the seriousness of the pathology, fear of addiction, lack of motivation, forgetfulness, complexity, duration of therapy and possible side effects of treatment. Adherence to therapy, especially for chronic diseases such as cardiometabolic diseases, may seem like a complex challenge, but with due care it is an achievable goal”.

Among the players of the national jazz team protagonists of the reality – continues the note – Max Paiella and Attilio Di Giovanni from “Il ruggito del Coniglio”, Fabrizio Bosso Quartet, the president Costantino Ladisa who, together with the whole team, contributed with talent and flair to the success of the episodes, putting themselves on the line with self-irony and bringing their world into the narrative of the campaign. Carolina Morace represents the common thread of ‘All for one’, through her testimonies linked to her past as a champion and football coach in which she comments on the theme of each episode. “‘All for one’ stems from the assumption that therapeutic adherence is a real team game, like in football, where everyone’s commitment is important to obtain the final result – comments Morace -. While the players in the match they play together, each according to their own role, with the aim of winning, in the therapeutic path patients and caregivers, doctors and pharmacists collaborate with each other so that the treatments are successful”.

Cardiovascular diseases are still today in Italy, and in the world, one of the most important public health problems: they are among the main causes of morbidity, disability and mortality. This group includes the most frequent pathologies of arteriosclerotic origin, in particular ischemic heart diseases, such as infarction and angina pectoris, and cerebrovascular diseases such as ictus. Among the main risk factors of cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, hypercholesterolemia and diabetes play a decisive role.

“High blood pressure affects over 1 billion people worldwide – says Antonio Terranova, head of Cardiology at the San Camillo-Forlanini Hospital in Rome -. In Italy it affects 55-59% of the population over the age of 18. Only one patient hypertensive out of three is adequately treated with important consequences on health.Among patients under treatment, scientific studies show that poor adherence to therapies is the main cause of ineffective control of blood pressure with a significant increase in the risk of serious cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and stroke”.

Poor adherence, in addition to being associated with higher mortality, is also the cause of an increase in costs for the NHS. In fact, those who survive an acute cardiovascular event become chronic patients with significant repercussions on the quality of life and on the economic and social costs for the community. The impact on the NHS is also demonstrated by a study by the Ceis of the Tor Vergata University of Rome: in our country the total burden of cardiovascular pathologies in terms of direct and indirect costs exceeds 14 and a half billion euros, over 3 billion costs for the social security system and over 11.5 billion in direct health care costs. “From the analysis we observed that a higher adherence to treatment in patients with cardiovascular disease can translate into a reduction in hospitalization and death events, -1.3% and -5.9% respectively, and in a reduction in costs, – 490,023 euros for 100,000 patients treated”, reports Francesco Saverio Mennini, Eehta Director of Ceis, Faculty of Economics of the Roman University. “By increasing the level of patient adherence to treatment, pharmaceutical expenditure could therefore increase, but this would be counterbalanced by significant savings in hospitalizations, specialist visits and indirect costs”.

“Our company, a leader in cardiology for 60 years, was one of the first pharmaceutical companies to communicate on the strategic role of correct adherence to treatment, especially for chronic patients with cardiometabolic pathologies, who are often frail elderly people, with multiple pathologies and poly-treated patients – concludes Marie-Georges Besse, Medical Affairs Director of the Servier Group in Italy – Our mission is accomplished by making available to patients and doctors a broad portfolio of medicines designed to improve adherence to therapy, such as polypills, but also stimulating reflection and spreading awareness of new cultural approaches that can improve clinical outcomes, the organization of patient care and the benefits in terms of cost savings for the NHS”.