Early diagnosis and family screening, integrated patient management between specialists, simplification and streamlining of care pathways, promotion of information to be provided to patients, updating of healthcare professionals and definition of a national cardiomyopathy network. These are the objectives to be achieved to improve the treatment and assistance path for patients affected by various forms of cardiomyopathy. Serious pathologies, which in Italy affect a total of over 350 thousand patients. This is what emerges from the Italian Report on cardiomyopathies presented today to the Senate. This is a “road map” drawn up by a working group made up of clinicians and patient representatives with the aim of raising public awareness of these diseases and ensuring that they receive the right attention from decision-makers in the healthcare system. The initiative is part of the Cardiomyopathies matter project, promoted by Bristol Myers Squibb at a European level and now also in Italy.

“Cardiomyopathies involve the heart muscle and are still largely underdiagnosed – states Iacopo Olivotto, head of the Intercompany Innovation and Research Center for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiomyopathies at the Careggi and Meyer University Hospital of Florence – They are divided into dilated, hypertrophic, arrhythmogenic and restrictive and all cause a strong reduction in the efficiency of the heart which is no longer able to pump blood. They can be characterized by abnormal growth, or by a thickening of the heart muscle, or by a loss of elasticity of the latter. Complications are very severe and include heart failure or the development of significant arrhythmias, such as atrial fibrillation and ventricular arrhythmias which in some cases can be fatal. They can occur at any age, but often involve the younger population and in the most severe forms also children.”

The document “aims to be a national action plan to meet the ever-increasing needs of patients and also of doctors – continues Franco Cecchi, president of Aicarm Aps – Italian Cardiomyopathy Association – The diagnosis of cardiomyopathy is an 'earthquake' which often shocks those who is affected and his family members. This occurs in particular if the disease is discovered in adolescence or youth. We believe that integrated management between specialists and greater promotion of the information to be provided to patients as well as the updating of healthcare professionals are of absolute priority New technologies can be of particular help, such as, for example, the use of wearable devices for accurate home monitoring of cardiac values. Through telemedicine it is also possible to obtain a faster and more immediate reading of ECG results by of medical personnel”.

“There are challenges on the horizon that our national healthcare system must face – underlines Matteo Pinciroli, president of the Council of patients suffering from cardiomyopathy, Global Heart Hub -. For example, the provision of advanced imaging services and genetic tests is now essential in the care pathway and should be guaranteed in all reference centers. However, cardiac MRI still remains underused today and only 40% of patients undergo it regularly. A gap that will need to be filled in the coming years, also because these tests are increasingly recommended by international guidelines.”

Cardiomyopathies can lead to heart failure, the third cause of hospitalization in our country. They therefore contribute to an estimated expenditure of over 650 million euros per year for the entire national health service. “In addition to being potentially fatal, they have a great impact in terms of patients' quality of life – adds Gianfranco Sinagra, director of the Cardiothoracovascular Dai of the Giuliano Isontina University Health Authority (Asu GI) and president-elect of the Italian Society of Cardiology – Cardiomyopathy hypertrophic is the most frequent form and in Italy alone there are estimated to be over 100 thousand cases, probably only a third of which are currently diagnosed”.

They are hereditary pathologies so family members need adequate evaluation over time. This is also why they present peculiar characteristics compared to other cardiovascular diseases and require a targeted treatment path. The diagnosis is still often late, although it can be suspected, in some cases, through simple tests such as the electrocardiogram and an accurate individual and family history, normally performed during sports medical visits, with an echocardiogram or as part of screening family members of confirmed subjects. On the treatment front, important innovations have been recorded in recent years, especially for hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy, of which over 11 thousand cases have been diagnosed in Italy.

Cardiovascular diseases currently represent “the main cause of death in our country – continues Senator Elena Murelli, president of the parliamentary intergroup on cardio-cerebro-vascular diseases -. Among these, cardiomyopathies can lead to the development of arrhythmias, heart failure and sudden deaths, especially in young people. At a national level, we are already working to increase attention to these pathologies. The 'Cardiomyopathies Matter' project represents a key tool both for informing public opinion and at the same time inspiring the work of the parliamentary intergroup which I am pleased to chair”.

“For more than 60 years, Bristol Myers Squibb has been at the forefront of the fight against cardiovascular disease. We are proud to be able to collaborate with some of the best Italian clinical experts as well as representatives of institutions and patients to inform about a group of heart diseases that deserve greater attention – concludes Regina Vasiliou, General Manager of Bms Italia – It is important to all work together to early diagnosis and streamlining patient care pathways. The presentation of this report today is intended to be a first step towards a general improvement of the entire path of treatment and coexistence with the pathology”.