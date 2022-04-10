from Ruggiero Corcella

According to epidemiological data, in our country these pathologies should affect between 110 and 120 thousand people. But less than a tenth reaches the centers of reference

There are not only them: the Danish Christian Eriksencollapsed to the ground with his heart still during the match between Denmark and Finland at the European Championships 2021, or the Argentine Sergio Aguero, who left the pitch last October due to illness and later discovered he had a heart arrhythmia, which forced him to retire from football. The two athletes survived. But here, for example, sudden cardiac death crushed the players on the pitch Pier Mario Morosini And Davide Astori (died in his sleep) and the volleyball player Vigor Bovolenta. It is difficult to quantify the phenomenon, which nevertheless appears relevant. In 2015, the Giorgio Castelli Foundation sifted through web sources and counted 992 sudden cardiac deaths in 9 years. To succumb, in over 70 percent of cases, were the amateurs and not the professionals registered with a team. In a December 2020 study published in the British Medical Journal (authors, Professor Florian Egger, University of Saarbrucken and others), the committee in charge of recording sudden cardiac deaths in football, linked to the International Football Federation (Fifa), identified 617 cases of sudden death between 2014 and 2018, or more than 100 per year.

Young athletes but not only The causes of sudden cardiac arrest can be different: among the youngest athletes the most widespread in the United States hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, in Italy undiagnosed arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy at the fitness visit. However, different forms of cardiomyopathy, often hereditary, on a genetic basis. It is a relatively unknown disease. The data of our American colleagues, but also ours, tell us that over 80 percent of patients are still undiagnosed. Worldwide, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy occurs in about 2 per thousand of the population, explains Professor Franco Cecchicardiologist and president of Aicarm (Italian association for the assistance and research of cardiomyopathies onlus) founded in Florence together with Professor Iacopo Olivotto and other colleagues and patients in December 2019. See also Variant Xe, the president of virologists: "Zero data in Italy"

The numbers don’t add up In Italy, therefore, we should have about 110-120 thousand cases. But those we see in the centers are no more than 10 thousand in all. So an undiagnosed pathology. When does it emerge? When, in fact, sportsmen die, when there is a person who is affected by it in the entertainment world. For specialized centers, i so-called centers of reference can be counted on the fingertipshe adds.

What is it about Cardiomyopathies are diseases of the heart muscle and include five different formsdepending on the size and thickness of the walls of the left ventricle, or of the right or both. For a long time they can be completely asymptomatic, that is, they do not cause disturbances. But they can also suddenly manifest themselves with events such as heart failureor arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation or severe ventricular arrhythmias, which can result cardiac arrest and sudden death (following ventricular tachycardia or fibrillation).

How can they be diagnosed Diagnosis is made through first and second level diagnostic tests: electrocardiogram (EKG), Color Doppler Echocardiogram (Echo), Dynamic EKG (the latter to evaluate any arrhythmias), Cardiac magnetic resonance (MRI)together with blood chemistry tests. Later in specialized centers can be carried out also genetic analysis and other specific teststo identify the disease that generated the cardiomyopathy, the possible involvement of other organs and finally decide on the optimal therapy. One of the problems is that in Italy genetic analysis is carried out essentially in three or four centers, no more. This is a benefit that the National Health Service recognizes. The patient almost always has to go to the genetic counseling center. So some do, some don’t because they clearly don’t want to go to Florence or Naples or Milan. But the genetic diagnosis is important to clarify the disease and its treatment. See also Covid and innate immunity, Italian study discovers a disease resistance mechanism

The bill In the event of sudden cardiac death, it is essential to trace the causes. Because they are usually genetic and therefore once identified it is possible to extend the analysis to the relatives of the deceased, avoiding other deaths. To do this, an autopsy must be performed. In Italy this compulsory examination in case of sudden infant and fetal death, but not in that of young people. For this reason, a bill signed by the Honorable Paolo Siani was presented on 2 July 2021 who asked us to support it, says Professor Cecchi. What does it foresee? That in the face of the sudden death of a person under the age of 50, an autopsy is carried out and the heart and organs are sent to a referral center identified for its ability to specify the cause of death with histological and genetic tests.

Experienced patients on this terrain that Aicarm is working on: connect the various specialist centers, federate with any other associationsbecome a point of reference and listening for patients who are affected by these heart diseases and who often feel alone and abandoned. We have launched courses to train patients with expertise in inherited myocardial diseases and their families for emergency management and cardiopulmonary resuscitation. We have formed five working groups on the needs of the sick, ranging from the recognition of disability, to family and psychological problems, underlines the president of Aicarm. See also Covid today Italy, Rt rises to 1.56: the incidence is still increasing

Therapies On the therapy front, the options available are different: medical,

cardiac surgeryablation of arrhythmias, transvenous or subcutaneous defibrillators (S-Icd), pacemaker implantation (also for resynchronization) up to heart transplantwhen necessary.If they are followed correctly, patients today can truly guarantee themselves a sufficient quality of life and also to avoid risks that 30 years ago we were not able to avoid, both because we did not have drugs and because we did not have tools such as the defibrillator. Or surgical instruments such as myectomy, adds Professor Cecchi.

The scenarios The future? gene therapy, for patients in whom the variant causing the disease is identified. Animal testing has already been underway for years. On humans, only in some very rare forms of genetic diseases. Alongside this, however, there are to



nthat a whole series of new drugs called myosin modulators. At the Careggi hospital in Florence, the Cardiomyopathies Unit participated in the experimentation of these drugs which have given excellent results and are now undergoing the approval process of the American FDA. In the current year, probably, this type of drug should then be placed on the market. Like all new ones, the problem to be solved will be their sustainability.