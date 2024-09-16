The Aveir* Dr system by Abbott, the world’s first wireless dual-chamber pacemaker system, is available in Italy. The device – presented in Milan, at the event ‘Cardiology that beats to the rhythm of the future’ – represents an important step forward in technology and offers patients with an abnormal or slower-than-normal heart rhythm the most physiological stimulation possible and a safety margin that is significantly higher than that of pacemakers available to date.