Italy is making progress in assisting patients with Fabry disease, a serious and complex rare genetic disease that mainly affects the heart but also the kidneys and brain, thus reducing life expectancy by up to 30 years. The creation of a network of specialists for the diagnosis and early treatment of the disease is the project promoted by the Italian Society of Cardiology (Sic), with the intention of “allowing greater success in terms of therapeutic response and better quality of life of patients, avoiding irreversible organ damage”.

The goal – the cardiologists explain – is also to create a national register that aims to collect epidemiological information on the number of cases and their distribution throughout the country, useful for defining the extent of the problem and supporting clinical research, diagnosis and the treatment of this rare disease. The dedicated website www.lamalattiadifabry.it is also connected to this initiative, created with the unconditional contribution of Takeda Italia, now available online, with a map of the 49 reference centers distributed throughout the national territory and continuous updates on the disease for help patients and their families to know it and manage it better.

Fabry pathology in Italy affects about 1,000 people. But this is an underestimated number: the cases should amount to at least double, with an incidence of 1 in every 3,000 births. Fabry disease is characterized by an accumulation of particular fats caused by the deficiency or deficiency of alpha-galactosidase A. This leads to an accumulation of waste products in the visceral tissues and in the vascular endothelium throughout the body, with progressive damage to the heart, kidney and central nervous system. “Diagnosis can become an odyssey: from the onset of the disease to its correct identification it can take up to 18 years for men and even over 20 for women”, underlined Elena Biagini, medical director of the Sant’Orsola Malpighi Polyclinic in Bologna, and Giuseppe Limongelli, associate professor of Cardiology at the Monaldi hospital in Naples, coordinators of the Network.

“This pathology can manifest itself in an extremely varied way with skin neoformations, eye problems, renal insufficiency and heart disease. The involvement of the heart – they explain – is characterized by alterations in the heart rhythm, conduction disturbances, which over time can progress to heart failure which represents the main cause of death not only in males but also in female carriers, with a reduction in life expectancy, up to 30 years”.

There are two different forms of Fabry disease: the classic form and the late-onset or ‘late-onset’ form. “In the late-onset form, the clinical manifestations do not appear before the second or third decade of life and are generally more nuanced than in the classic form and often involve only one organ, usually the heart, brain or kidney – observes Pasquale Perrone Filardi, president of the Italian Society of Cardiology and Professor of Cardiology at the Federico II University of Naples – In both forms, cardiovascular involvement has emerged as one of the main determinants of the prognosis”.

“The difficulties encountered in promptly identifying the disease and the central role of the cardiologist, who has the task of carrying out the differential diagnosis with other heart diseases, as well as detecting any other heart damage – comments Ciro Indolfi, president of the Italian Federation of cardiologist and full professor of Cardiology at the Magna Graecia University of Catanzaro – laid the foundations for the creation of an Italian network of Fabry disease, in order to be able to increase knowledge through continuous exchange and comparison between the various realities and to combine resources and skills, essential for creating shared diagnostic-therapeutic pathways and responding specifically to the needs of patients and their families.The Italian network of Fabry disease – continues the expert – also provides, through its website www.lamalattiadifabry.it , continuous updates, useful information and the map of the Italian centers of reference”. “We at Takeda Italia support Network initiatives, as part of our commitment alongside patients with Fabry disease and clinicians”, comments Andrea Degiorgi, Rare Business Unit Head of Takeda Italia.