Researchers at Columbia University have found that hitting specific nerves in the kidney with ultrasound can help hypertensive patients better control their blood pressure. The results of the study are published on the website JAMA Cardiology on Tuesday, February 28th.

Experts have found that overactivity of certain nerves in the kidneys can cause water and sodium retention. This leads to an increase in blood pressure. The scientists came to the conclusion that it is possible to reduce the activity of these nerves with the help of ultrasonic denervation of the kidneys. During the procedure, specialists insert a thin catheter into the kidney through a vein in the leg or wrist.

More than 500 middle-aged patients with varying degrees of hypertension participated in the study. The study participants were divided into two groups: the first underwent a sham procedure, and the second – a real denervation. In the ultrasound treated group, there were twice as many patients who achieved their target blood pressure (less than 135/85 mmHg).

The patients tolerated the procedure well, most of them were discharged from the hospital on the same day, adds “Gazeta.ru”.

While the device is still in the testing phase, the scientists hope to use the method as an adjunct to drug therapy in patients with uncontrolled hypertension.

Experts advise hypertensive patients to reduce their blood pressure by limiting their salt intake, losing weight, and using the necessary medications. However, about a third of hypertensive patients cannot control their blood pressure despite following these guidelines.

Earlier, on February 28, the doctor spoke about the symptoms and prevention of hypertension. Alena Khripkova, a cardiologist at the SberHealth online medical service, stressed that shortness of breath and headaches could indicate high blood pressure. It is also noted that in January 2023, the demand for hypertension drugs increased: they were bought 19% more often than in January 2022. High demand in 2022 was also observed for the services of cardiologists – the number of online consultations increased by 20% over the year.

In January, doctor Ekaterina Demyanovskaya announced the rules for measuring blood pressure. So, at home, it is recommended to check the pressure regularly, twice a day – in the morning and in the evening. Each time, two measurements should be taken with an interval between them of one to two minutes.