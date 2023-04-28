The most popular diets and diets under review. In the ‘chair’ giving the votes are the US cardiologists, who have assessed how much these models – a total of 10 of those examined – are in line with a healthy diet for the heart, and therefore with the principles contained in the guide of the scientific society which brings them together, the American Heart Association (Aha). Among those promoted, the Mediterranean diet, but also vegetarian and pescetarian food styles. Paleo and ketogenic diets, which do not classify as heart-healthy and contradict the association’s guidance, are ‘rejected’. The highest score ever goes to the ‘Dash’ diets (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension), which particularly emphasize vegetables, fruit, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds, low-fat dairy products and include lean meats and poultry, fish, and non-tropical oils (Nordic and Baltic diets are other types of this pattern).

The outcome of the expert evaluation is contained in a scientific statement published in the journal ‘Circulation’. “A large number of different and popular diet patterns have proliferated in recent years, and the amount of misinformation about them on social media has reached critical levels,” says Christopher D. Gardner, Stanford University, chair of the committee that wrote the statement. “The public – and many healthcare professionals too – may rightfully be confused about heart-healthy eating and may feel they don’t have the time or training to evaluate different diets. We hope this paper is helpful.”

Therefore, the Dash model falls into the group with the highest marks (level 1, above 85), which satisfies all the indications of cardiologists and therefore scores a perfect score. They’re eating patterns that are low in salt, added sugars, alcohol, tropical oils and processed foods and are high in non-starchy vegetables, fruits, whole grains and legumes, experts list. Protein tends to come primarily from plant sources (such as legumes, beans or nuts), along with fish or seafood, lean poultry, and meat and low-fat or fat-free dairy products. The Mediterranean-style diet is also among the top ones, much appreciated. Since it doesn’t explicitly address the added-salt issue and includes moderate (rather than avoiding or limiting) alcohol consumption, it scores slightly lower than the Dash style, the experts point out.

Most characteristics of a vegetarian eating pattern also align with the AHA’s dietary guidance. Also included in the high tier are pescetarian and vegetarian food plans that include eggs, dairy products, or both. “When implemented as intended, high-level dietary patterns better align with guidance from the American Heart Association and can be adapted to accommodate cultural practices, food preferences, and budgets, and enable people to eat this way all the time, a long term,” notes Gardner.

Level 2 includes vegan and low-fat diets (scores 75-85), which emphasize the consumption of vegetables, fruit, whole grains, legumes and nuts, while limiting alcohol and foods and beverages with added sugars. “However, restrictions in the vegan eating pattern can make it more difficult to stick to it long-term or when dining out. Following a vegan eating pattern can increase the risk of vitamin B-12 deficiency, which can cause red blood cell abnormalities that lead to to anemia; therefore, supplementation may be recommended by doctors”, is the analysis contained in the document.

Low-fat diets, on the other hand, often treat all fats equally, while the Association’s guidance suggests replacing saturated fats with healthier fats such as mono- and polyunsaturated fats. Those following this diet may find themselves consuming less healthy sources of carbohydrates. However, these factors can be overcome with proper counseling and education, experts reason.

At level 3, according to the document, are regimens characterized by very low fat and low carbohydrate content (scores 55-74). These dietary patterns have low to moderate alignment with the Association’s guidance. Both models, the authors note, limit the food groups that are emphasized in the Association’s guidance. Those ultra-low-fat lost points for limiting healthy (non-tropical) nuts and vegetable oils. Low-carb diets limit fruits (due to sugar content), grains, and legumes. By limiting carbohydrates, those who follow these regimens tend to decrease their consumption of fiber while increasing their consumption of saturated fat (from meats and foods of animal origin), both factors not in line with the Aha guide.

The lowest tier (level 4) is Paleolithic and very low-carb/ketogenic diets (scores below 55). These two eating patterns, often used for weight loss, align poorly with the Association’s dietary guidance. The strengths are the emphasis on the consumption of vegetables, nuts and fish, along with the minimization of the consumption of alcohol and added sugars. In studies of up to 6 months duration, improvements in body weight and blood sugar have been demonstrated. However, after a year, most of the improvements were no different from the results of a less restrictive diet. Restrictions on fruits, whole grains and legumes can result in reduced fiber intake. Additionally, these diets are high in fat without restricting saturated fat.

Consuming high levels of saturated fat and low levels of fiber are both linked to the development of cardiovascular disease. “There’s really no way you can follow Level 4 diets as intended and still be in line with the American Heart Association’s dietary guidance,” concludes Gardner. “They are highly restrictive and difficult for most people to conduct long-term. From a practical point of view, a diet that is effective in helping to maintain weight loss goals must be sustainable.”