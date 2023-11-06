Home page World

From: Michelle Mantey

Everyday life can have serious consequences for heart health. Danger also lurks at breakfast. You can easily make the healthy alternative yourself.

Kassel – Many people enjoy a slice of bread or a roll with a delicious spread for breakfast. But the coating can be crucial for heart health. Because if you want something sweet in the morning and reach for the popular nut nougat cream, you are choosing a lot of sugar and fat. Nutrition expert Dr. Alexa Iwan calls the ready-made cream due to its high palm fat content Focus–Report as a “complete catastrophe”.

Fats are not fundamentally bad for the body and the heart. This is what Peggy Schöne, dietitian, recommends Helios Clinic Fats in the form of nuts, olive and linseed oil. The so-called trans fats are unhealthy for the heart. These are unsaturated fatty acids, which, if consumed in high quantities, can lead to a lipid metabolism disorder or coronary heart disease (CHD). They are particularly common in dairy and convenience products.

A high fat and sugar content in processed foods can be harmful to the heart

The sweet nut nougat cream from the supermarket is a ready-made product. It consists of almost 50 percent sugar and around 35 percent fat. The healthy nuts are usually only contained minimally. According to the evaluations of Eco test Mineral oil is contained in almost all 21 products tested. Components of mineral oil can accumulate in the liver or fatty tissue. “Industrial products are rarely what is good for our health,” says Iwan.

But consumers with heart disease don’t have to go without the delicious spread, because there are also healthy alternatives. This means you can easily make the cream yourself. The following ingredients are required for the nut nougat spread:

400 g hazelnuts

Six tablespoons of hazelnut or coconut oil

Four tablespoons of cocoa

A knife tip of a vanilla bean

A pinch of salts

To sweeten: 6 tablespoons of agave syrup or dates

This is how the healthy alternative to nut nougat cream is prepared

And this is how the preparation works: First, the hazelnuts are roasted in the oven at 150 degrees. After they have cooled down again, they are placed in a blender with the other ingredients and blended until a creamy mass is formed. The cream can then be poured into a preserving jar.

In principle, finished products should be handled in moderation. “I recommend a sensible, enjoyable and lively approach to all foods. As is so often the case, it all comes down to the right amount,” says Peggy Schöne. This is also true for the sugar it contains. If you want something sweet in the morning, you can also have a piece of fruit for your heart’s sake. (mima)