High blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythms, and light-headedness are hidden symptoms of cardiovascular disease. This was announced on Sunday, May 2, by Professor, Doctor of Medical Sciences Dmitry Napalkov on the air of the radio “Moscow speaking“.

“The problem is that when an arrhythmia occurs, there is an increased risk of blood clots in the heart. This blood clot can break off, fly and virtually completely block the lumen of any vessel. It may be a coronary artery feeding the heart and there will be a heart attack; cerebral artery and will have a stroke; renal artery and there will be a kidney infarction. How can you avoid this? Do not wave your hand at any arrhythmia – I will lie down, it will pass. We need to contact a specialist, ”Napalkov said.

If a person sees that the pressure is increased, and he feels well, this is also a reason to see a doctor, the specialist noted.

In addition, people should pay attention to light-headedness and a sharp drop in blood pressure, the doctor added.

“If such things happen in the second half of our life, then this is a wake-up call. A light-headed state can be when a person develops some kind of serious arrhythmia, this may not be a typical manifestation of myocardial infarction, stroke, ”concluded Napalkov.

On May 1, the doctor of clinical laboratory diagnostics, Alexander Karasev, said that the consumption of meat, lecithin, cheese and eggs can lead to the formation of thrombosis, as well as stroke. Some bacteria found in food are capable of producing the toxic compound trimethylamine, which damages the cardiovascular system, he said.