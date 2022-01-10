Coronavirus can cause heart disease such as myocarditis and heart failure. On Monday, January 10, Zaurbek Shugushev, doctor of medical sciences, professor, cardiologist, head of the temporary COVID hospital “Russian Railways-Medicine”, told about this.

“The coronavirus can have a direct effect on the heart muscle. One of the manifestations of the postcoid syndrome is when people develop heart failure due to myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle – Ed.), “Said Shugushev radio Sputnik…

According to him, the patient’s condition in this case can be compared with the consequences of a massive heart attack, the average life expectancy is five years.

“Heart failure is predicted to be approximately associated with lung cancer, that is, people with these diagnoses live the same number of years from symptom detection to death,” the cardiologist said.

He said that the reasons why COVID-19 disease can cause damage to the heart muscle have not yet been studied, it is known that heart failure after suffering coronavirus can occur in people of different ages.

In addition, he stressed the need to get vaccinated, vaccination can help avoid COVID-19 damage to the heart muscle.

In December, cardiologist Asiyat Khachirova said that coronavirus could cause changes in the work of the cardiovascular system. She noted that after suffering COVID-19, the pulse rate can significantly exceed the norm of 60-90 beats per minute at rest.

According to the cardiologist, a high pulse rate for a long time can cause “wear and tear on the heart.”

Earlier, on November 29, cardiologist Yevgenia Antipenko assured that in order to restore the work of the heart after suffering COVID-19, one should monitor the absence of an elevated temperature. She advised starting the restoration of health with breathing and gymnastic exercises.

Russian authorities are urging residents to get vaccinated to protect their health and take care of their loved ones. Citizens are vaccinated for free. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVak.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.