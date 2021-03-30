Military doctor, cardiovascular surgeon and cardiologist Vladimir Khoroshev told the TV channel “Star” about good habits that will help to avoid dangerous pathologies that can lead to sudden death.

According to the physician, at least 65–70% of people are susceptible to hypertension in varying degrees of severity, and many people do not know their pressure. At the same time, monitoring it is extremely important, and young people should measure their blood pressure at least once a week, and middle-aged people – once every two or three days. This will help avoid many complications, including aneurysm, stroke, and myocardial infarction.

Khoroshev also urged to drink alcohol in moderation and give preference to healthy food.

For her part, doctor-therapist, cardiologist Tatyana Shalygina named a number of pathologies from which they die even at a young age. The causes of premature care, she said, can be central sleep apnea, rupture (stratification) of an aneurysm, separation of a blood clot, heart failure, sudden unexplained death syndrome.