Stomach problems can in some cases be mistaken for heart problems due to similar symptoms. Vadim Zakiev, a cardiologist and teacher at the Department of Pharmacology and Clinical Pharmacology of the Faculty of Medicine of the Russian State University of Social Sciences, spoke about this on January 24.

“I know cases when patients were brought to the cardiac unit with severe chest pain and suspected heart attack. At the same time, a heart attack was not confirmed, but the patients were found to have erosive injuries to the stomach, which were disguised as a heart attack,” the doctor explained in an interview with “Gazeta.Ru”.

At the same time, in his practice, the opposite was also encountered, when patients with myocardial infarction mistook nausea, weakness and vomiting for stomach problems. In this regard, in case of any such ailment, you should consult a doctor, the cardiologist noted.

According to Zakiev, rhythm disturbances can also be associated with a hiatal hernia. It can cause supraventricular extrasystole, which is usually not life-threatening, which feels like interruptions in the heart, the doctor said.

An exacerbation of herpes infection, shingles, which is typical for older people, can also be mistaken for a heart attack. The cardiologist said that this disease is accompanied by a rash and pain in the nerves, including in the heart area. In addition, heart pain can be caused by spinal lesions, dorsopathies and radicular syndromes.

However, some gastrointestinal diseases cause or worsen heart disease, Zakiev noted. According to him, any inflammation increases atherosclerosis, increasing the risks of heart attacks and strokes.

In addition, diseases of the respiratory system can lead to enlargement of the right side of the heart, the doctor added. He also named chronic renal failure as a powerful risk factor for heart problems.

Earlier, on December 25, 2023, Oksana Nilova, a cardiologist from the clinic at the Tver State Medical University, listed risk factors that can lead to heart disease – smoking, obesity, metabolic syndrome and arterial hypertension. Together, they can provoke various diseases, such as coronary heart disease and hypertension, the doctor explained. To delay the development of these diseases, the cardiologist advised minimizing risk factors, regularly consulting with a specialist and leading a healthy lifestyle.