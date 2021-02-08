Cardiologist Natalya Gavrilyuk named the conditions for urgent hospitalization with low blood pressure. She spoke about this in an interview with Channel Five.

According to her, the conditionally dangerous pressure is 90/60 millimeters of mercury. However, the doctor notes that if such pressure is, in principle, typical for a person, then one should not panic.

The specialist also warned that if the patient has never experienced a decrease in blood pressure, and suddenly it began to fall sharply, combined with symptoms such as cold sweat, chest pains, shortness of breath and tachycardia, then an ambulance should be called. She explained that in such a situation, doctors need to be sure to rule out acute conditions such as myocardial infarction or stroke. In addition, Gavrilyuk added that emergency hospitalization is required if the decrease in blood pressure is associated with an excess of antihypertensive drugs.

