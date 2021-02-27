For more than twenty years it was one of the main references of the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital, as it was before the General Hospital Mariano Valdés Chávarri, in a file photograph. / Nacho Garcia / AGM THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, 27 February 2021, 21:45



The eminent cardiologist Mariano Valdés Chávarri died this Saturday from Covid-19 at the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital, where I had been admitted for three weeks because of this disease.

The news shook the regional medical profession this Saturday, where Dr. Valdés had a great reputation carved over several decades of dedication.

For more than twenty years it was one of the main references of the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital, as before it was the General Hospital. Mariano Valdés was head of the Cardiology service since the 1980s and a professor at the University of Murcia (UMU).

He retired in September 2017, although he continued practicing cardiology from his private practice, as well as with research and teaching as emeritus professor at the University of Murcia. One of the milestones in his professional career was the launch of a primary angioplasty program that saved countless lives.