A cardiologist from the Charité university hospital, one of the most prestigious in Europe, was arrested this Monday for the alleged murder of two of his patients, as reported today by the police in the German capital of Berlin.

The arrest occurred after a urgent arrest warrant from the Berlin public prosecutor’s office against the doctor, 55 years old and who had already been relieved of his duties in August 2022, according to the statement.

Following a complaint from the Charité, the prosecutor’s office then opened proceedings to investigate the circumstances of the death of several patients admitted to the institution’s intensive care unit in 2021 and 2022, before the suspicion that the cardiologist had knowingly given them an excessive dose of a sedative to cause death.

Until now, it could not be excluded that the dose provided in those cases was justified for medical reasons, the police continued, but an expert opinion has shown that, in at least two situations, the defendant had to be aware that the amount was excessive.

The accused will go to court this Monday for a decision to be made about his possible imprisonment.

A Charité spokesman quoted by German media declared that the suspicions against the cardiologist’s actions stemmed from an anonymous tip and that the events allegedly occurred at the Cardiology Clinic, Angiology and Intensive Medicine located in the Berlin district of Wedding.

The university hospital “took very seriously” the notice and immediately relieved the doctor in question of his duties, in addition to adopting “all necessary measures” to protect those who might be affected, he added.

EFE