“This type of pacemaker is revolutionary because, compared to conventional pacemakers, it does not require wires or a subclavian case. Once the two pacemakers without electrocatheters are positioned in the heart, they communicate with each other and allow the patient to receive the most physiological stimulation possible, eliminating the risk of having catheters, significantly reducing the risk of catheter breakage, infections and so on”. This is how Antonio Curnis, head of the Electrophysiology and Electrostimulation Laboratory at the Spedali Civili in Brescia, commented on Abbott’s announcement – today in Milan during an event – of the availability in Italy of Aveir* Dr, the first wireless dual-chamber pacemaker system in the world to treat people with an abnormal or slower-than-normal heart rhythm. Just certified in Europe, it has already been used in Italy.

The wireless single-chamber pacemakers available to date can treat only 20% of patients. “Single-chamber pacing,” explains the cardiologist, “is achieved by stimulating only one chamber of the heart, which can be the atrium or the ventricle. In 50-60% of cases, pacing is dual-chamber, that is, the ventricle is stimulated, the atrium is felt, or the atrium is stimulated at the same time and, after a delay, the ventricle is stimulated, depending on the clinical situation.”

Abbott’s system – explains a note – uses a new dual-chamber therapy delivery method, being composed of two pacemakers, one that stimulates the right ventricle (Aveir* Vr) and one that stimulates the right atrium (Aveir* Ar). The two pacemakers without electrocatheters communicate and synchronize with each heartbeat thanks to the implant-to-implant communication technology patented by the pharmaceutical company. Each device is approximately 10 times smaller than a traditional pacemaker.