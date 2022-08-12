Practicing cardiologist Olga Savonina named actions that should not be taken in case of chest pain.

“Any load must be stopped immediately. It doesn’t matter if you got pain while jogging or if your heart sank while you were walking in the park. Stop immediately, sit down – at least on the ground, make sure that the load stops, ”Savonina told the portal on August 11 “Doctor Peter”.

The expert also warned that painkillers should not be taken and chest pain should not be treated with nitroglycerin or other nitrates at low pressure. According to her, it is unacceptable to massage the sore spot and drink a solution of soda, trying to get rid of the burning sensation. Finally, it is dangerous to cool the chest by applying something frozen and drinking cold water.

Savonina recalled that if the pain behind the sternum went away on its own or after taking medication, it is still necessary to seek medical help as soon as possible.

On August 10, cardiologist Yury Belenkov said that a constant pulse above 120 beats per minute and below 40 beats can be a symptom of dangerous heart diseases.