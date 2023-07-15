Cardiologist Koliev recommended about 150-300 minutes of exercise per week

Candidate of Medical Sciences, cardiologist Vyacheslav Koliev named the optimal amount of sports per week. His words lead RIAMO.

The doctor recommended about 150-300 minutes of aerobic exercise per week, regardless of age. He clarified that if we are talking about intense exercise, then the duration of the exercises should be 15-30 minutes a day or half an hour to an hour of moderate physical activity.

Koliev added that the maximum allowable intensity of exercise is determined by how much the heart rate rises during them. From 220 it is necessary to subtract the age of the person, the difference will be the maximum threshold value of the heart rate.

