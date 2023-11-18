The movements take you back to childhood, but the training is serious, effective, valid, for everyone. Let’s get to know him better

An alternative to the traditional circuit? There is, it's the cardiolates®, training on the elastic trampoline. It ensures a fun movement, accessible to everyone: you just need to know how to use it. Skipping is an ideal aerobic activity if you have a few pounds to lose, if you practice it regularly. Experts have established that 20 minutes on the mat corresponds to an hour of running. "Jumping you train every single muscle of the 638 total in a single session without ever overloading the joints" he explains Nausicaa Guermandi, trainer at Aspria Harbor Club, Milan, who adds: "The unique cushioned elastic floor guarantees great effectiveness in the momentum phase and minimal impact when braking: this ensures a soft landing. You train without overloads, only body weight is used. Rebounding combined with aerobic activity improves coordination, flexibility, proprioception. And not only that: hopping loosens muscle tension: bouncing helps increase muscle tension lymphatic drainage, improves circulation, are reduced cellulite And localized adiposity". Without leaving aside the playful aspect: on the trampoline you feel like a child again, you relax, the exercises are never monotonous or repetitive.

Cardiolates® course: how to do it in the gym — Is called Cardiolates Jumplasts 45 minutes: mini-trampolines are used, the principles of the pilates with the benefits of training cardiovascular. "The lesson is structured in several phases: we start with a stretching and mobilization of the joints in an upright position and, following this, a session of abdominals borrowed from mat pilates, the version without tools, on an unstable surface, then we climb onto the trampoline and after a short sequence of proprioceptive exercises, the jump phase. The pace increases, suspension in the air is favored which puts even more effort on the body abdominal tightness. Various exercises of large jumps and bends follow one another: the muscles involved work in relaxation. And at the end, stretches". All in time with music that dictates tempo, rhythm, fun.

Cardiolates® training at home: how to do it — Do you train at home? Use the trampoline in your program. “It’s generally a small footprint tool resealable. It can be included in daily training or used alone. Just carve out 15 minutes and be careful.” Start with three easy exercises, for everyone. “You get on the trampoline without socks and off you go: five minutes warm up with small bounces keeping feet parallel, knees bent, arms stretched forward and abdominals contracted. Continue for another five minutes in which together with the hops with your feet shoulder width apart, you lift your arms laterally contracting your buttocks. In the last five we start from the initial position of basic hopsthey close and open their legs and arms laterally in a synchronized way”. At the end, two minutes of stretching help to relax the muscles.