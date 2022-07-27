Aspirinette? Above 60 in one out of three cases are likely to cause internal bleeding

Resorting to the aspirinetta can reserve nasty surprises. Especially after a certain age. This is supported by a survey of Panorama anticipated today by La Verità. According to the survey, in fact, in one out of three cases cardioaspirin not only does not bring benefits but increases the risk of intestinal bleeding. “High cholesterol or blood pressure alone does not justify its use, say new US studies that see problems arise especially in patients who take it for preventive purposes”.

Yet, writes Panorama, i Doctors frequently prescribe it to patients considered to be at cardiovascular risk because it contains an acid that is supposed to prevent heart attacks or strokes. But still according to Panorama this is not the case. Or at least, not in all cases. “The decision to initiate the use of low-dose aspirin for primary prevention of CVD in adults aged 40 to 59 who have a 10-year risk of CVD of 10% or greater must be individual. Evidence indicate that the net benefit of aspirin use in this group is limited. People who are not at risk of bleeding and who are willing to take low-dose aspirin daily are more likely to benefit, “writes Us. Preventive Services Task Force.

Even worse for the over 60s. “The USPSTF recommends not initiating the use of low-dose aspirin for the primary prevention of CVD in adults 60 years of age or older. “, reads the summary of the report. Also because they significantly increase the risks of bleeding and internal bleeding. To think that in the US about one third of the over 40s regularly take cardioaspirin. This can make us understand the high density of risk that exists in the States. But not only that, given that it is a drug that is also widespread in Europe and Italy “.

The numbers of prescriptions are too high even in Italy. The cardiologist of the La Sapienza University of Rome, Sebastiano Di Somma, says this to Panorama as the Truth reports: “There has been over-prescription in patients who only had high cholesterol or hypertension.” Land European lines, on the other hand, are more restrictive and distance themselves more from the hyper-widespread use of cardioaspirin. Experts recommend using fewer aspirinettes and following a more precise and healthier diet, perhaps doing some physical exercise and carrying out regular checks.

