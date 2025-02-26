You don’t have to run to do cardio; At home you can design your own training that makes you upload pulsations and burn calories. And if you don’t know where to start, you just have to follow the fitness routine that personal trainers have created PIN twins.

With these exercises you will feel how your heart begins to beat hard and if you do it at least two or three times a weekmuscle strength will increase.

For this training, the experts propose four exercises, 4 series of 30 seconds of realization and 10 seconds of rest. And all this with a dumbbell in each hand! Handle the weight with which you feel comfortable and … for it!

Exercise 1. Opening and Crossing

Opening and crossing exercise.





Standing, with a dumbbell in each hand, wears the right leg to the right and make a squat and return to the initial position. Take that leg stretched to the diagonal, start the sequence again and do it for 30 seconds and in the next series we change legs.









Exercise 2. biceps and shoulder

Exercises for biceps and shoulder.





Standing, with the legs slightly separate and a dumbbell in each hand, we carry the dumbbells bending the arms and placing them at chest height and from there we will raise the arms 90 degrees trying to keep the shoulders aligned. Then we will lower the arms to the initial position by performing those two movements. We make the sequence for 30 seconds.

Exercise 3. Side and front kick

Side and frontal exercise.





Standing, with a dumbbell in each hand, stretch the right leg towards the front as if you kicked, we support it again on the floor and take it stretched to the right giving another kick. Do it for 30 seconds and in the next series change legs.

Exercise 4. Direct and closed press

Exercise of arms.





Standing, with a dumbbell in each hand, wears the right arm stretched forward, we flex again and do the same with the left, as if we had given two blows to the front. Then raise the right arm over the head and do the same with the left. Make the sequence for 30 seconds.

