Storm at Milan, fourth place in the league (fifth without the penalty from Juventus) and the semi-final of the Champions League (lost against Inter) to the American property RedBird are not enough. The break came between Cardinale and Maldini after a face-to-face match at the hotel in Corso Venezia that lasted 35 minutes.



The reasons? From the past to the future. The strategies on Milan that will come and the budget (should be 50 million euros or roughly the proceeds from the Champions League). Let’s not forget the words of Paolo Maldini after the elimination with Inter in the semifinal, when he spoke about investments for the future. “We are not yet structured to compete in two competitions. Even the owners know it, it is a path that has brought great sporting and economic results. The base is made up of young players, in the average age there is a difference of three years with Inter, even if we’re not first-timers. If we manage to do well in the last three, it would be a great season.” And again: “We don’t have a full stomach, in Milan you never have it even when you win and win again. We have to invest to stay in the top 4, which is not easy because the teams in Italy are strong”.

Taking a step back from last summer’s transfer market: Charles De Ketelaere (paid 35 million to Bruges) e Divok Origin (taken on a free transfer from Liverpool: he should have been Giroud’s alternative as a centre-forward), the flagships of the latest transfer campaign have failed. Vranxs it is almost never seen (and will not be redeemed). The only player to become a starter or otherwise in the starting lineup was defender Malik Thiaw.

Stefano Pioli front: at the moment the Rossoneri coach would not be under discussion (the rumors of interest in Antonio Conte are suggestions) and, according to business reports, he enjoys the trust of the property. We recall that the coach is linked by a two-year contract with Milan until 2025



The reaction of the team. From what filters the senators – from Theo Hernandez to Maignan, from Tonali to Leao – they didn’t take the company’s decision very well. They were linked to Massara and Maldini who had believed in them. The club will now have to reassure the group ahead of next season.

With the farewell of Maldini and Massara, the skills of the scout team led by Geoffrey Moncada (and Hendrick Amstadt) should increase. A Milan with ‘collegiate’ decisions with CEO Giorgio Furlani playing a central role and with a more involved Gerry Cardinale. At the moment, in fact, the rumors that immediately arose about an arrival of Tare (reduced from his divorce with Lazio after 18 years) for example have not found confirmation. It will be a Toulouse-model Milan, the other club owned by RedBird, who started from the bottom (in the summer of 2020 they were relegated to the French Serie B) and capable of winning the French Cup in May (5-1 in the final against Nantes, also if in Ligue 1 he still finished in thirteenth place this year): space for scouting and data analysis. In the choices of the players weighs … the algorithm in the choices of the players. In fact, Toulouse works hand in hand with Zelus Analytics, a sports data company founded by Luke Bornn – former head of analysis in Rome – in which RedBird owns a 50% stake and with a team of data scientists and engineers, most of them scattered for the United States, who also work for the French club amassing numbers that will help the club analyze their squad, rivals and the transfer market. Toulouse has a database covering up to 70 leagues around the world. They fill out reports for the top six divisions in England and drop down to the third tier in France and Germany.

Zelus to understand us does a capillary analysis work on the players, analyzing the action made by the player on duty, both when he has the ball and when he doesn’t have it, in all situations and in various matches. “Our mission is to address these challenges by building the world’s leading sports intelligence platform” is their motto.

And here the words spoken by Gerry Cardinale in March at the “Sloan Sports Analytics Conference” at MIT come to mind. “We have a data analytics company called “Zelus”. We all receive the same type of data, the difference is how you use it. At Toulouse we have players who come from 18 different countries, and the team was built based solely on on data analysis, without scouting. It was an experiment, and after a year we were promoted to Ligue 1. Now we are in the middle of the table, we are playing at a level that is two and a half times what we invested in the transfer market. that data plays a really important role, but in larger teams in particular there is a need for a “hybrid model” between man and data”.

