The cleanup at the Alpine made a stir in Spa: via team principal, dt and ds The owner of RedBird and the Rossoneri confirmed his decision-making: having bought 24% of the stable together with the shareholders of the Investor Group, he revolutionized everything for the disappointing results
During the weekend of the Belgian GP in Spa the cleanup made noise which affected the entire front line involved in managing the Alpine. There had already been some signs in recent weeks, so much so that team principal Otmar Szafnauer hurried to remind Luca De Meo, president and CEO of Renault who controls the F.1 team, of the promise made to grant him 100 races for win again.
#Cardinale #arrives #Szafnauer #greets #Maldini
Leave a Reply