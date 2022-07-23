ROME. M.ai how at this time politics must put the least, the poor, the suffering people first. Preach and practice solidarity. And “aspire to compactness”, to mend the social fabric and relaunch the country towards a prosperous and harmonious future. Two months after being nominated by Pope Francis as president of the Italian Bishops’ Conference (CEI), the cardinal archbishop of Bologna Matteo Maria Zuppi launches his heartfelt appeal not to underestimate the dramatic turning point in the history of Italy.

Your Eminence, early elections break out while the pockets of Italians are increasingly empty, after the pandemic and the inflation resulting from the rise in the prices of raw materials and foodstuffs due to the war. The poor are increasing: how serious is the situation?

“In Italy there are almost 6 million people in poverty, one in ten. There seems to be little awareness of these proportions, as you are the data were a hypothesis and not our portrait. Or maybe we got used to it being so. The government crisis risks blocking the economic aid arriving with the NRP. Today and the horizon for too many families are dark, full of threats and empty of hope. Can you live without hope? Measures against fragility and inequalities are urgent, and instead risk being postponed again, given that the decision-making processes will in fact be paralyzed at least until the autumn. In short, it is – once again – especially the poor who pay the heaviest price of the political crisis. The temperature and the fraying of the nation rise dangerously “.

What worries you the most?

“We are experiencing a phase of recession and also of disorientation. War also spreads indirectly to distant regions. What is happening in Ukraine reveals the fragility of the balance, which we considered stable. What will the socio-economic consequences also be in our country? We cannot, as with respect to Covid, just hope that everything will be fine without committing ourselves with rigor and seriousness to make this happen. Everyone fears the long wave of the crisis in the autumn. For this, we must equip ourselves for the needs that will explode. And then the PNRR is a unique opportunity to reconstruct many pieces of our nation, look to the future, not just the present. I was struck and saddened by the death of Luca Serianni, university professor and great linguist, who in his last lesson looking at his boys said: “I refer to the second paragraph of Article 54 of the Constitution which says: ‘The citizens to whom public functions are entrusted have the duty to fulfill them with discipline and honor'”. This is why he asked his students: “Do you know what you represent for me? The state…”. It applies to everyone, inside and outside the institutions. The house is really common ».

How can you get out of the vicious circle?

«First of all with the awareness that you can’t get out of it alone. Solidarity is possible for everyone and is good for everyone. Those who give it and those who receive it are confused and often the roles are reversed. Those who are in conditions of great suffering are neighbors, friends, acquaintances, the people we meet every day on the street. Indifference, be it angry or cynical, hurts. We know how easily we can find ourselves in the same position as asking for a hand. We think of the elderly, of the frailties that confuse the fragile balance of our soul. Indifference hardens, closes, makes weakness unbearable. Instead, we are great when we know how to protect the weak. The millions of Italians living in poverty are not a statistic, but we are ourselves. Woe to deceive them or be content with giving something, which becomes a pleasure and not a right. It is not enough to extend some help: we must give stability, starting from work and from home ».

But in Italy today do you see the capacity for solidarity?

«Absolutely yes, even if it is often clouded by selfishness, by individualism that makes it possible to“ save whoever can ”. Which is me and some appendages. Pope Francis recalls that this is how “everyone against everyone” ends. It comes out together and therefore also with rules, institutions, bonds that involve us all. In an emergency, we demonstrate an extraordinary capacity for altruism. How many signs of social friendship that encourage us to be more sensitive, optimistic and less resigned. The problem is that, as happened with the pandemic, a great analogy of real life, it takes time, patience, persistence, sacrifice. And then we understood (do we remember it?) That each can become a resource and source of hope and fraternity for the other, as well as – negatively – danger. We are linked in what would be called the community of destiny. Isn’t it also an extraordinary opportunity? ».

And what do you expect from party leaders?

«It is the time of non-opportunistic, contingent choices and therefore in the end of appearance because they are superficial. The general interest must prevail over the respective legitimate positions. This requires a renewed and responsible sense of unity and search for the common good, an aspiration to compactness capable of putting aside polarized positions that are a great deception, because they make people believe they are defending their beliefs while in reality it is only closure and opposition. The objective must be one: to identify and share what is indispensable for the good of all, without exception ».

Specifically?

«Let’s not forget the very severe lessons we have received from Covid and now from the war. Didn’t we understand what was missing? And shouldn’t we look for it? There is also a problem of time. In Greek they call it “kairos”, that is, not the time that passes but the opportunities it offers and which, therefore, must be seized. Also because, if they flow, they don’t come back. People are fed up with broken promises, with well-being proclaimed and then stolen or not received. I believe that we are all willing to make many sacrifices but if we understand who to make them for and what is the point of making them. The service of political leaders – but ultimately also social and religious – is to respond to the question of the future that is posed by our increasingly fragmented and individualized communities. And let’s not forget that there is a need to “rethink together” which means between us, who we are today, including new Italians and then with Europe. The first “all brothers” began after the enormous pain of the war precisely with those who were enemies and with whom we found ourselves united ».

What do you mean?

“Rethinking together means not accepting a distancing between those who are well off and those who barely survive. Would I feel part of a community? There is so much, too much bitterness in the face of injustice, malpractice and negligence. And that easily becomes anger, addiction, being ready for anything. It seems to me that, on the contrary, we can build that human brotherhood invoked by Pope Francis: “All brothers” is valid for everyone, believers, non-believers, the many who seek or do not know “.

And the theme of work?

«The occupation today is mortified and debased by precariousness, which becomes insecurity. One becomes precarious in life and this does not bring anything good, because it is very different from change and innovation. These issues (including safety in the workplace and equal pay) require clear decisions and strong cooperation with the social partners and with Europe. The restart must guarantee stable and safe work ».

What role can the Church and must play?

“We cannot and must not let our help be lacking in building a more human and just society, in solidarity and also ambitious, inhabited by evangelical fraternity. And for this we are called to a renewal. The suffering and poverty of our people demand it with determination, exacerbated by isolation and a lacerated fabric of relationships “.

Who do you think about in particular?

«To the elderly, to the children locked in the house without a job and without realizable dreams, and to all the fragile people, to the homeless. We must start afresh – everyone, not just the Church – from love for our neighbor most in difficulty. It is the Word of Jesus, and it is also a social and political dictate that can no longer be extended ».