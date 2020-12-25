The Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, who is under pressure because of allegations of cover-up in a case of abuse, addressed the topic of sexual violence during the Christmas mass. The believers and those affected “had to endure” the criticism of him, said Woelki on Friday night in Cologne Cathedral. For this “burden” he asks “your forgiveness”. He did not name any specific mistakes of his own.

Cardinal Woelki addressed the believers in a “personal word” at the end of midnight mass. “Unfortunately, I have added a burden to the worries that you all already have about Corona,” he said.

Woelki does not want to publish an independent report

I ask your forgiveness for what those affected and the faithful “in connection with the handling of the report on dealing with sexualized violence” in the Archdiocese of Cologne “had to endure in the criticism and in particular in the criticism of myself.” He was “sincerely and sincerely sorry” that the priests and the faithful “are exposed to this criticism, which applies to the archdiocese and especially to me,” the cardinal continued.

The archbishopric will “use all means available to us to clear up the processes and also name those responsible,” said Woelki. He “continues to stand by this word, even if this is publicly viewed differently and questioned”. Woelki asked for “the necessary trust in our very complex procedure” and pointed out that the new expert report commissioned by him would be available in March.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Woelki does not want to publish an independent report commissioned in 2018 by a Munich law firm on dealing with sexual violence in the Archdiocese of Cologne. This was justified by the fact that it contained “serious methodological deficiencies”. The cardinal commissioned a new report, which should be available in March.

Chairman of the Bätzing Bishops’ Conference comments

Recently, allegations of cover-up were also raised in an abuse case against Woelki himself. The cardinal has now admitted that he had not reported abuse allegations against a priest who had since died in 2015 to Rome. He justified this among other things with an advanced dementia illness of the priest.

The chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference, Georg Bätzing, addressed sexualized violence in his sermon on Christmas Day in connection with the topic of human dignity. “Pedo-criminal crimes like the Munster abuse complex reveal a level of horror that shocked even seasoned investigators,” he said.

Regarding abuse in the church, Bätzing said that it is “not in the past as long as those affected live with it heavily, physically and mentally, and call themselves ‘survivors'”. He added: “We do not dare to look seriously in the eye as a widespread phenomenon in our society.” (AFP)