Milan, Cardinal bids farewell to Paolo Maldini. Fans protest #cardinaleout

AC Milan fans are in turmoil. Protests have exploded on social media after the news of these hours that tell of a Devil who bids farewell to director of the technical area Paolo Maldini (and director Ricky Massara). A divorce, the one with the Rossoneri legend, which has shaken many supporters and the hashtag #cardinalout started on Twitter. Waiting for you to understand that Milan will be with Moncada, the Toulouse model (market with the algorithm):the belly reaction of the cheer in Diavoloto is clear.

Milan, fans against Gerry Cardinale. The social reaction of the Rossoneri supporters

“After bringing Milan back to the Scudetto, a wrong market was enough for #Cardinale to oust #Maldini and #Massara”. can be read on the net among the many comments of these hours.

It’s still. “They didn’t understand what Milan is and what Paolo Maldini represents.”

There is concern about the future among some Milan fans. The team’s reaction takes away the sleep from the supporters: “What will the players do? Theo posts photos with Maldini in training twice a week… Rafa who has just renewed?”.

Now the American owner, in the eyes of AC Milan fans, has no more excuses: “If everything is confirmed, Cardinale must bring results IMMEDIATELY, because I can forgive MALDINI, after a Scudetto, for a wrong year, for me he is a NOBODY”.

Milan, the Curva Sud banner on Sunday against Verona on the Rossoneri market (before Maldini’s farewell

Not only. Even before learning about Paolo Maldini’s farewell, discontent was spreading among the fans. On the occasion of the last league match against Verona, one Curva Sud banner had sent a message loud and clear to Gerry Cardinale and the property of Milan. “Another year has passed: it’s time for the market. Society, we want the leap in quality”.

