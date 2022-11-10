Also an esoteric “course” of magic with the technique of female masturbation





We dealt yesterday with the strange case of a cardinal of the Church universal of Rome, Crescenzio Sepe, who sent the Report envoys in a very Christian way “to get fucked” ( read the last article ).

Apart from the choreographic and colorful language not suited to his role, perhaps a legacy of the area of ​​origin of the prelate, theCaserta hinterland, the topic dealt with is not a small one because it concerns the management of the immense patrimony of the Neapolitan curia. It is necessary to verify, as Report says, if the situation is out of control, as it is probable to see the state of deterioration.

However Sepe had announced yesterday, after the broadcast of Report on Sunday, a press conference in response saying that the rent of the luxury hotel already goes to the needy and moreover “not all the churches in Naples belong to the diocese, those that belong to the Curia are just 15 percent”.

On this occasion he came up with another sentence, even worse than the first: “I don’t swear to reporters. Next time I’ll fill them with bad words“. So after the “go fuck yourselves” which would not be a bad word, the cardinal threatens something else, after all, by now everything is also increasing the level of defaults.

In turn Report replied with a post on Facebook that:

“Most of the churches shown in the Report report depend directly on the Curia of Naples. It is the case of Sant’Arcangelo a Baianowhose sixteenth-century facade is recognizable for thirty years of building abuses;

of San Francesco delle monache where the Chilean director Alejandro Jodorowsky dedicated to psychomagic, held a course in which there was even talk of female masturbation;

of San Potito transformed into a paid “museum center”.

These are sacred buildings for which – since the intended use has not been changed – exemption from the IMU is still envisaged.

For other churches that no longer belong to the Curia it was specified in the news report that over the years they have been sold to private individuals “.

In short, it now emerges that in addition to the party of Halloween with half-naked girls dancing in a church still consecrated and sold by the Curia to an organization there was also an esoteric “course” of magic with the technique of female masturbation.

Beyond the economic aspect of the affair, an ethical aspect emerges here which should absolutely not be overlooked and would need more consideration.

But it is possible that such events are allowed in consecrated places and that the Curia did not intervene in time?

Cardinal Sepe was in charge at the time of the agreement and is still archbishop emeritus of Naples despite what happened.

Should it still remain in its place given the meritorious campaign that Pope Francis is conducting to moralize the Church?

Sepe is not new to embarrassing – so to speak – choreographic events.

For example, in 2015, present the Dadmade it big (the figure) when in the cathedral of Naples, and in the midst of his episcopal powers, Sepe commented aloud the enthusiastic behavior of the nuns:

“Now they eat it. And these are the cloistered ones, let alone the others! “

A joke that embarrassed the same Bergoglio to which all that was left was to draw out an unsettled smile, surprised by the circumstance.

And to complete thethe Cardinal operates he came up with a: “sisters, we kept that ffa” brutally dismissing them after the exhibition of enthusiasm and extinguishing their virginal breath.

In short, Sepe transformed a solemn visit from the Holy Father into a sort of Totò curtain that was absolutely inappropriate for the solemnity of the event.

One of the last “show” Sepe he had held it on September 19 for the liquefaction of the blood of San Gennarowhen his proverbial expansive character led him to celebrate with the now former foreign minister Luigi Di Maio, forgetting that San Paolo (now Maradona stadium) is one thing and San Gennaro is one thing.

Subscribe to the newsletter

