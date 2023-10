The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa | Photo: EFE/Sara Gómez Armas

Italian Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Catholic patriarch of Jerusalem, said he was willing to offer himself in exchange for children and adults being held hostage by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Through a videoconference held with journalists this Monday (16), Pizzaballa expressed his determination to do “anything” to guarantee the release of these people, who were kidnapped by forces of the terrorist group during the Hamas invasion of Israeli territory that took place on the 7th.

The Israel Defense Forces revealed on Monday that 199 hostages, including children, are currently under the control of Hamas terrorists. According to Israeli authorities, the country’s military is currently working to locate the exact place where these people are being held in Gaza.

During the videoconference, Cardinal Pizzaballa wanted to make clear his “absolute availability” to participate in an exchange that leads to the children’s freedom.

“[Se] Am I willing to make an exchange? Anything, if it can lead to freedom and bring these kids back home, no problem. There is absolute availability on my part”, said the Catholic leader.

Pizzabala called for this Tuesday (17) a day of prayer and fasting for “peace and reconciliation in the Holy Land”. He invited Catholics to join together in moments of “prayer and worship.”

“In the midst of this time of sadness and dismay, we cannot allow death to be the only word we hear,” he said.

According to information from the Catholic Information Agency (ACI), the Vatican has demonstrated its willingness to mediate a peace agreement to end the conflict between terrorists and the State of Israel.

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin emphasized that the Catholic Church’s main concern at this time is the “release of Israeli hostages and the protection of innocent lives in Gaza.”