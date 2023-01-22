Cardinal Müller attacks Pope Francis in new book

The circle narrows.

Cardinal Gerhard Müllera German theologian and old “enemy” of Pope Francis has redone himself in the book “In good faith” (Solferino) written together with the Vatican correspondent of il Messaggero Franca Giansoldati and due out in the next few days.

Müller was former Prefect for the Doctrine of the Faith.

In fact, the high prelate writes:

«There is a sort of magic circle that gravitates around Santa Marta made up of people who, in my opinion, are not prepared from the theological point of view. In the Vatican it seems that by now information is circulating in a parallel way, on the one hand the institutional channels unfortunately less and less consulted by the pontiff are active, and on the other the personal ones used even for the appointment of bishops or cardinals”.

Then he goes into specifics and accuses Pope Francis of favoritism – regarding the issue of sex scandals in the Catholic Church -.

In fact Monsignor Gustavo Zanchetta “he was able to enjoy a privileged status as a friend of the Pope. As a rule, friendships cannot influence the progress of justice, everyone must be treated equally”.

Müller then returns to the age-old problem of the restrictions placed by Pope Bergoglio on the Latin Mass, stating that it was a real “slap” for the traditionalists and that «by acting in this direction, Pope Francis seems to have listened to a group of advisers without taking into account that that provision would have assumed the contours of a mere demonstration of power».

And then again, the case of Cardinal Becciu: «Francis decided to severely punish him after someone had gone to see him in Santa Marta to show him an article in L’Espresso, an Italian weekly which reported an investigation on the cardinal. But how do you act on a press article? You cannot punish someone without having certain evidence in hand”.

And then again:

“He was humiliated and punished in front of the world without being given any chance to defend himself. Now he expects the end of the ongoing trial in the Vatican court. Yet the presumption of innocence should apply to anyone, a sacrosanct right from the time of the ancient Romans”.

In short, it just seems like that books as heavy as boulders are being knocked down on Bergoglio. In fact, let us not forget the release of the book by Father Georg Gänswein, the personal secretary of Pope Benedict XVI, “Nothing but the Truth” (Piemme) in which there was a poisonous attack on Francis, also stuffed with personal claims, such as the “halving” of his role as Prefect of the Papal Household.

We recall that Father Georg tried not to release his book by intervening even at the level of Marina Berlusconi but by then it was too late because it was already being distributed.

But if Father Georg’s attacks seem weak and dictated more by personal resentment and concern for the future, Müller’s attacks have a very different weight and value because they come from an enemy “traditional” of Pope Francis, even if the German cardinal has always officially denied it.

After all, Georg’s book in the end seems – according to Andrea Cionci’s blog on Libero – even condescending in some passages with the Argentine Pope, giving the idea that Ganswein he wrote it in a moment of personal bitterness and that once he has obtained guarantees about his future he will be satisfied. In fact, after the meeting with Pope Francis he said: “now I have to shut up”. The case of the German cardinal who for years has been very critical of Bergoglio’s modernist overtures is quite different.

