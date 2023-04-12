Gerry Cardinale will not be present at San Siro for Milan-Napoli, the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League, but despite his absence he has sent a message to the whole team and to Stefano Pioli. These are the words of the Red Bird patron: “Even if tonight I can’t be at San Siro to cheer for you in person – we read – I join my sincere support to that of the great Rossoneri people and I will watch you play with determination , the passion and mentality that make us so proud of you. Come on guys and Forza Milan. Always!”