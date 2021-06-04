ofFlorian Naumann shut down

Cardinal Marx, the Archbishop of Munich and Freising, has offered Pope Francis his retreat. He spoke of a "dead point" in the Catholic Church.

Cardinal Reinhard Marx, the Archbishop of Munich and Freising, has submitted a resignation to the Pope (see first report).

The background to the decision is apparently the abuse cases in the Catholic Church.

The cardinal declared himself in a statement on Friday afternoon. He remains in office until a final papal decision is made.

Update from June 4, 2:45 p.m .: Cardinal Reinhard Marx has submitted his resignation to Pope Francis – but remains in office for the time being. In his emotional statement on Friday afternoon, Marx referred to a personal decision. It’s about taking responsibility; especially with a view to repeated cases of abuse in the Catholic Church. Marx declared that he hoped his retreat could be a turning point in terms of reforming the church – also by proving that it was not about people and power. Until a final decision by the pontiff, the cardinal and archbishop remains in office, as he made clear.

Marx did not want his announced resignation to be understood as an appeal to other officials such as Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki from Cologne to follow his step. “I do not want to influence the confreres there,” said Marx on Friday in Munich. He is responsible for the Archdiocese of Munich and Freising and has made a very personal decision. “Everyone has to take responsibility in the way they do it. And I can’t make any rules and I don’t want to. “

Update from June 4th, 2:20 p.m .: When asked, Marx explains his speech about a “dead point” in the church. This “dead point that many feel” should become a “turning point”, he explains. Many people wanted church – but in a “new way”. That could not succeed if only the officials are the focus. He hoped that his sign would help show that the church is motivated to spread the gospel and that it is not about individuals. As a bishop he had to show that he asked “also for forgiveness”.

Update from June 4th, 2:15 p.m .: It also takes a look at a renewal of the Church. “I firmly believe in a new era in Christianity,” says Marx. What is needed, however, is a renewal and reform as a whole. He continued to support the synodal way. “This request to resign from office, I would like to underline, is a very personal decision that I made in my conscience,” he adds. “I realized: it has to be.”

Update from June 4th, 2:12 p.m .: “It is not just a matter of coming to terms with it in the legal sense,” emphasizes the cardinal with a view to the cases of abuse in the Catholic Church. “It is just as important to me that people have experienced calamity in the space of the church,” he adds. “None of us can make amends for what has happened, that is impossible.” However, those affected expected that consequences would also be drawn. Only the bishop could take responsibility for the institution.

Marx declares his resignation: Thought has been growing for a long time – but the bishop continues to hold office until the Pope’s decision

Update from June 4th, 2:08 p.m .: The question of resigning from office has been moving him for “a long time,” explains Marx at the beginning. A study on abuse cases in the church played a role. He had to answer critical questions that no bishop had resigned because of the incidents. “But the question followed me.” During Holy Week and Easter, he thought the problem “spiritually” through. In May he finally “read out” his resignation to the Pope. In a phone call he agreed with the pontiff to publish the resignation. Until there is a definitive answer from the Vatican, he will continue in his office, says Marx.

Update from June 4th, 2:05 p.m .: The statement announced by Cardinal Reinhard Marx for 2 p.m. on his offer to resign to Pope Francis has apparently been delayed – so far the media representatives in Munich are still waiting for Marx.

Marx’s resignation causes consternation: “There goes the wrong one”

Update from June 4th, 1:45 p.m .: Cardinal Reinhard Marx’s offer of resignation (see first report) caused concern on Friday – and praise. Marx had “done groundbreaking for the Church in Germany and worldwide,” said chairwoman of the German Bishops’ Conference, Georg Bätzing. “With his move, Cardinal Marx wants to set an example and personally take on the institutional responsibility that the Church has to bear in connection with the cases of sexual abuse and its cover-up,” he added.

“There goes the wrong one,” said the President of the Central Committee of German Catholics, Thomas Sternberg. Marx approached the process of coming to terms with the abuse scandal with great seriousness and even contributed his personal fortune to a foundation for victims of abuse. In addition, the Vatican expert Father Bernd Hagenkord told the dpa that Marx’s offer of resignation to Pope Francis would go all over the world: “Marx is not just anyone.”

In a few minutes, Marx wants to publicly explain his resignation offer in a statement. We report at this point in the live ticker.

Cardinal Marx offers Pope resignation – with memorable reasons

Cardinal Reinhard Marx, Archbishop of Munich and Freising. © Bernd Von Jutrczenka / dpa

First report: Munich – The Archbishop of Munich and Freising, Cardinal Reinhard Marx, has offered Pope Francis his resignation. The Catholic Church had reached a “dead point”, he said, according to a statement from his diocese on Friday.

According to the archbishopric, Marx had already written a letter to the pontiff on May 21. “In essence, for me it is about sharing responsibility for the catastrophe of sexual abuse by church officials in the past few decades,” the letter says. In addition to personal failure and administrative errors, there were also “institutional or systemic failures”.

Cardinal Marx resigns: Archbishop of Munich and Freising raises allegations – and wants to take responsibility

In his resignation, Marx raised serious accusations against some church personalities – without naming names. It has been shown that “some in the church do not want to acknowledge this element of co-responsibility and thus also complicity of the institution and are therefore opposed to any reform and renewal dialogue in connection with the abuse crisis”. He wanted to show that he was ready to take personal responsibility, not only for his own mistakes, but also for the institution of the church, the diocese further quotes from a personal declaration by Marx.

According to the information, Pope Francis had now agreed to the publication of the letter. At 2 p.m. Cardinal Marx wants to make a statement in front of the press in Munich. In Germany there have been shocking reports of abuse in the Catholic Church for years. Most recently, the Archdiocese of Cologne came into focus.

Marx is one of the most famous bishops in Germany and was chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference (DBK) until 2020. In the reform debate of the Catholic Church in Germany, the “Synodal Way”, he had recently shown himself to be a reformist. An expert opinion on cases of sexual abuse in the Archdiocese of Munich and Freising is expected this summer, which will primarily work out how sexual abuse of priests in the diocese became possible and whether high-ranking clergy protected offenders. The Pope recently reacted to the problem with a change in canon law. (dpa / fn)

