Vatican, Fernandez and the porn book. Pope Francis will now have to take a stand

Embarrassment in Vatican as far as what emerged from the text “porno-theological” written by one of the most powerful men in the Church, it is the cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernándezthe head of the Doctrine of the Faith, the department he recently decided to make bless gay couples in churchcreating an even deeper rift within the Holy See between the conservatives hey progressives. Tucho, this is how Fernandez is nicknamed, he admitted authorship of the book written in 1998 on orgasm entitled “La Pasión Mística, espiritualidad y sensualidad”, but he claims – we read in La Verità – to have immediately regretted that text whose content could easily be misunderstood and to have already asked for it the day after its publication withdrawal from trade. The book talks about “insatiable women” and we go into detail about the difference between male and female orgasms. With sentences like: “We need hard penises that go to war in vaginas“.

The cardinal – continues La Verità – asks himself how that text could reappear in recent daysseeing as the copies they had to be destroyedthus making us imagine a plot to his detriment. The Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith appointed a few months ago by Pope Francis released his official declarations to the Spaniard Javier Arias of the specialized site “InfoVaticana” explaining that “it is about a book from his youth which he certainly wouldn't write now”. In his official curriculum also published on Vatican websites, in fact, that text which many traditionalist Catholic groups define as “porno-theology” it is never mentioned, respecting that immediate repentance. But the case in the Holy See has exploded and now Pope francesco will have to decide how to behave. A new problem for the Pontiff.

