The storm doesn't stop Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández known as “Tucho”, the man who gave the green light to the blessing of gay couples in church. In addition to the book written in 1998 in which explicit references were made to orgasms and openly talked about “insatiable women” and “hard penises at war in vaginas”. Now – we read in La Stampa – a new work appears, that is Heal me with your mouth: the art of kissing has ended up on the gridiron. But Pope francescowho chose him to lead the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, has approved his progressive overtures. Despite this protection, however, he still feels himself under attack. Especially after the Fiducia Supplicans, which gave the green light to the blessing for gay couples in church.

“The Declaration – Fernandez tells La Stampa – reminds us that there is also one apostolic life spontaneous, along the sidewalksamong the people, where everyone carries the weight of their life as best they can, and sometimes needs a gesture of love and closeness of mother Church. My experience in Latin America (and especially that of Pope Francis) was full of these moments. The Declaration says that, in addition to liturgical blessings, they follow a formal rite and require several conditions so as not to go against the will of God“. Then Fernández responds to those who say that blessing gay couples is an act of blasphemy: “Blessing, in the sense of “pastoral” blessings, not liturgical, it could be neither sacrilegious nor blasphemous. Because it has been made very clear that they do not sanction, nor qualify, nor authorize, nor recognize anything.”

