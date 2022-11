How did you feel about this matter?

A protester carries a cross, in San José (Costa Rica), in memory of Nicaraguans persecuted by the dictatorship. | Photo: EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

Nicaraguan Cardinal Leopoldo José Brenes Solórzano met on Thursday (3) with Pope Francis, to whom he exposed the situation of the Catholic Church in Nicaragua, whose bishops were branded as “coup plotters” and “terrorists” by the country’s dictator, the Sandinista Daniel Ortega.

The Archdiocese of Managua, led by Cardinal Brenes, said in a statement that the hierarch was received by the pontiff in a private audience as part of his visit to Vatican City.

“At that meeting, the cardinal expressed the affection and prayers of the Nicaraguan people, as well as the reality of the Church in the country,” said the Archdiocese of Managua, without offering further details.

According to that archdiocese, Francis sent his blessing and closeness to Nicaragua.

Brenes has been in Vatican City since last Saturday with the judicial vicar of the Archdiocese of Managua, Julio Arana, according to a public statement.

Cardinal Brenes also participated in meetings with the bishops that make up the Latin American Episcopal Council (CELAM) and those of the Episcopal Conference of Italy.

The Nicaraguan cardinal’s visit and private meeting with the pontiff come amid a particularly troubled year for the Catholic Church in Nicaragua under Ortega’s dictatorship.