RedBird’s number one expected in Milan for the crucial match against the Parisians. At the moment there are no scheduled face-to-face meetings with Zlatan, but the agenda could change at the last moment

An unpleasant déjà vu, which he would have gladly done without. Gerry Cardinale returns to Milan for his AC Milan – he should arrive between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning – and finds himself more or less at the same point as a month and a half ago, when he witnessed the city drama on 16 September. The mood of the environment, despite having a different genesis, is as dark as then because, just like then, nothing can be saved from Milan’s last performance. We ask ourselves why and obviously those who represent the majority shareholder of the club are also obliged to ask themselves.

balance sheets — In the space of a few months, especially for someone like him who has much broader horizons than the single result of a match, we have gone from a Champions League semi-final to a crossroads that could mean farewell to European ambitions as early as mid-November. Against PSG you need to win to stay in the running and a drastic downsizing such as the inability to get through the group stage would not be good news for an entrepreneur with "cosmopolitan" management like Cardinale. As per his habit, the balance sheets will be drawn up at the end of the season, unless obviously the situation worsens further. But, as things currently stand, Pioli's bench, even if it records jerky movements, is still firmly screwed to the ground.

relaunch? — The last Milanese presence of the RedBird number one took place for Milan-Newcastle on 19 September, when Cardinale had observed a good Milan team who undoubtedly deserved the three points. In short, after the five slaps in the derby, he had seen a team that had started again immediately. This is what Cardinale expects this time too, although the bar is raised at full scale because PSG is a particular test. In the sense that it could deal the final blow to the Devil in Europe (and another bad blow in general), just as it could also be a formidable springboard for (re)launching. The underlying problem is that the match against Udinese reset everything: the clear feeling is that of having to start from scratch from all points of view. Cardinale is not an owner who comes from outside specifically to hang managers and coaches on the wall, it is not part of his being and his mentality. He will take stock of the situation with his managers, of course, but basically he will convey closeness to the environment.

marriage — Rather, we need to understand how, and above all if, the situation with Ibrahimovic will evolve. Which, the more Milan suffers, the more he is evoked. The Rossoneri club, starting with Cardinale himself, has been very clear: the doors, under certain conditions and with certain rules, are more than open. The choice is above all Zlatan's. The last to express his opinion on the matter was President Scaroni: "Ibra? Time will tell…". Time will tell. It will tell if the marriage will really be feasible according to rules of engagement that satisfy everyone. For the moment, however, there are no meetings on the agenda between Cardinal and the Swede. Nothing that obviously cannot change in the next few hours. Also in this sense it is absolutely valid time will tell. Maybe in a short time.