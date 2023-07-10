The Pope makes the new Cardinals but there are few Italians. Milan, Venice and Turin disappointed by the new appointments





Pope francesco has appointed 21 new Cardinals and those who qualify will be able to participate in the next Conclave. The announcement was made yesterday in the Angelus and the Pontiff communicated that on 30 September he will ratify the appointments during his ninth consistory in ten years of his pontificate.

The new cardinals bring the number of cardinals who can vote to 137.

Once all the cardinals voted but it was Paul VI which in 1975 promulgated a motu proprio by title Ingravescentem aetatem which set the limit at 80 for the cardinals entitled to vote, a norm which at the time aroused controversy and criticism but which was in line with the dictates of the Second Vatican Council of which Paul VI was custodian.

The Pope said yesterday:

«the universality of the Church which continues to proclaim the merciful love of God to all men on earth. Furthermore, the inclusion of the new Cardinals in the diocese of Rome demonstrates the inseparable link between the See of Peter and the particular Churches spread throughout the world”.

Many new cardinals are from Churches peripherals such as Tanzania And Hong Kong but there is not even an Italian residential bishop.

The controversy immediately mounted because there were no appointments that they were waiting for Turin, Venice and Milanbut Kiev also achieved nothing.

There are only three new Italian cardinals: Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Agostino Marchetto, apostolic nuncio who cannot vote due to having reached the age limit and Claudio Gugerotti, nuncio in London and then in Minsk, Belarus and who is part of the “squad” led by the Head of the CEI Matteo Maria Zuppi who curiously in this affair completely ousted Cardinal Pietro Parolin who as secretary of state should instead deal with it.

We recall that Pope Francis is particularly active from the point of view of internal Vatican issues.

