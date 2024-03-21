“Lung cancer in Italy affects around 42 thousand people every year, which is a significant number, and unfortunately around 38 thousand people die every year. Lung cancer today has a life expectancy of approximately 18%, an alarming figure. We can block and interrupt this rise in incidence and mortality with two weapons: prevention (stopping smoking) and early diagnosis.” This was said by Giuseppe Cardillo, director of the thoracic surgery unit of the San Camillo Forlanini hospital in Rome, speaking at the international conference “Sublobar Resections for Lung Cancer: how, when, why” which was held in Rome.

“The earlier we operate on a patient who has lung cancer, the more we offer an adequate, curative and also gentle, therefore non-invasive, surgical treatment,” explained Cardillo, adding: “It is then important to offer a screening program to subjects with risk, therefore the heavy smoker, with a low-dose chest CT scan, which has little impact and is of little risk for the patient”.

“Gentle surgery, which we call minimally invasive surgery – he explains – is a simple surgery to offer to the patient. For us surgeons it is a demanding operation but for the patient it is an operation that leaves no sequelae. From an oncological point of view it is the surgery itself, from a functional point of view, has an enormous advantage: fewer complications, a quicker recovery” because “the patient loses less blood and has the same oncological guarantee that a major operation offers, an operation as we say open”. In surgery, the relationship with scientific societies is fundamental, as Franca Melfi, President of Eacts-European association for cardiothoracic surgery, recalled, connecting remotely to the conference: “The European cardiothoracic society strongly wants collaboration with scientific societies. I take the opportunity to remember the next congress which will be held in Lisbon from 9 to 12 October”.